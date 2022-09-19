Matt LaFleur believes Packers' run defense 'wasn't good enough'

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur certainly isn’t panicking about the Green Bay Packers’ run defense, but that doesn’t mean he is OK with it.

Whether it was the defense’s overall performance against the run in Sunday night’s 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears (allowing a total of 180 rushing yards) or its struggles on one fourth-quarter Bears drive in particular (when Chicago went from its own 10-yard line to the Green Bay 1-yard line without completing a single pass), LaFleur was well aware of the less-than-stellar performance.

“Yeah, it wasn’t good enough — certainly on that drive. I think we can all acknowledge that,” LaFleur said Monday. “(The Bears) did a nice job.”

LaFleur was particularly disappointed that on that fourth-quarter drive that the Packers allowed the Bears to convert a second-and-20 with a 28-yard David Montgomery run. Montgomery finished the night having rushed for 122 yards on just 15 carries (an 8.1-yard average).

The Bears’ lone touchdown drive was 71 yards, and while it did get a boost from a 30-yard Justin Fields-to-Equanimeous St. Brown completion on a flea-flicker, Montgomery (38 yards on four attempts) did much of the damage before Fields’ 3-yard TD run.

In the defense’s defense, after that opening scoring drive, the Bears went three-and-out on their next four full possessions.

“It’s a marathon, and one game doesn’t decide how we play as a defense,” inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said. “We’ve just got to keep going. It’s a long season.”

Added nose tackle Kenny Clark: “(That first drive) was just a wakeup call. We got smacked in the mouth and then came back out and responded.”

Brady time

LaFleur said he and the coaching staff spent most of Monday focused on the team’s performance against the Bears and hadn’t dug in yet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom the Packers face Sunday in Tampa.

But LaFleur said he did catch some of the Buccaneers’ 20-10 victory at New Orleans earlier Sunday. In that game, the Buccaneers’ offense struggled for much of the day — legendary quarterback Tom Brady finished the day 18 of 34 for 190 yards with one touchdown (79.3 rating), and the Bucs managed only 260 total yards for the game — but LaFleur isn’t expecting them to keep struggling.

“All I can tell you is I know it’s going to be a great challenge because they’ve got stars in every phase,” LaFleur said. “Being around a bunch of those guys at the Pro Bowl, (we’ve) got a lot of respect for the players there. It’s going to be a great challenge for us to go down to Tampa in their environment and we’re going to have to be our best.”

Brady, meanwhile, could be without three of his top receivers with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) having missed Sunday’s win and Mike Evans having been ejected from the game and suspended by the NFL for his role in a fight with the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore.

Evans can appeal his suspension, while Brady defended his teammate for defending him.

“The fact that Mike would come out to defend me means everything in the world to me as a teammate,” Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray. “I don't think it deserved any type of suspension; I think that's ridiculous. Hopefully we can move past it and get to a better place.”

Asked how he thinks the 45-year-old Brady, who beat the Packers in the 2020 regular season and again in the NFC Championship Game, looks this season, LaFleur replied, “Oh, (expletive). … He still looks pretty good to me. From what I’ve seen. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it.”