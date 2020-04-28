Matt LaFleur aims to get more — much more — from rookie Josiah Deguara than just an inspirational video clip

The Packers already used a third-round pick on a tight end last year in Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger, who they appear set to start at the position in 2020 after the release of Jimmy Graham following two disappointing seasons. But Sternberger, despite playing some H-back and fullback late last season when true fullback Danny Vitale was sidelined by injury, is more of a traditional tight end.

LaFleur will likely utilize a lot of two-tight end sets this season with some combination of Sternberger, Deguara and veteran Marcedes Lewis, with Robert Tonyan also in the mix as a pass-catching option.

Asked the best place for Deguara to line up, Gutekunst replied: “I think that’s the really exciting thing about Josiah. Everywhere, quite frankly. As we went through the process, that’s a guy that Matt was very, very excited about. I think he’ll be able to line up in-line with his hand down, I think he’ll line up in the slot, back as a fullback, an H-back. I think he can be a matchup piece that can move into all those different spots.

“Really, the stuff on the move is where he really excels. He’s a tough kid, very, very smart. He’ll be able to pick this up fairly quickly. With a lot of the movement blocks that Matt likes to do in his offense, I think he’ll be able to really excel at that.”