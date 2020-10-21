Matt Calkins: Why the MVP award is Russell Wilson's to lose

SEATTLE — There was one guy right there with him. One guy matching his efficiency. One guy whose production challenged the narrative that the NFL's MVP resides in the state of Washington.

Heading into Sunday's game vs. Tampa Bay, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had put up numbers as good, if not better than Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. His passer rating was just one point below. His QBR _ considered a more advanced metric _ was higher, presumably because he had taken 12 fewer sacks than Wilson.

The former Badgers quarterback's team was also undefeated and posting 38 points per game. Then, Sunday happened, when Aaron was just plain awful.

Folks, we may be only a third of the way through the season, but the NFL MVP award is now Wilson's to lose. There is nobody in the league who has been as precise or consistent, nobody who has been this tough to slow down. Before Rodgers went 16 for 35 with two interceptions and no touchdowns in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bucs, you could say Russ had competition. Now, No. 3 is the clear No. 1. So where does he go from here?

Remember, this isn't the first time Wilson was considered the MVP favorite five games into the season. He had a similarly immaculate start last year, then dropped off in the second half.