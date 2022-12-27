Mason Crosby on record ironman streak: ‘Every moment for the last 16 years is just really special’

GREEN BAY — To locate on the space-time continuum the last time one of Mason Crosby’s football teams played a game without him, you have to travel back in time more than 20 years and more than 1,000 miles south, deep into the heart of Texas.

There, in 2000, you will find a 16-year-old sophomore soccer player and field-goal kicker for the Georgetown High School Eagles sidelined by knee surgery.

Incredibly, Crosby hasn’t missed a game since.

Not in college at Colorado, where he kicked in 50 games from 2003 through 2006. And not in the NFL, where he’s kicked in 256 games and counting — having broken the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for consecutive games played in last Sunday’s 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s pretty cool that, at this point, I’ve gotten to this moment,” the humble Crosby acknowledged. “But I just want to keep trying to stack as many as I can.”

And while Crosby was the first one to emphasize the dichotomy between him setting the record and what the previous record-setting ironman had accomplished — Brett Favre, the ultimate play-through-anything, tough guy — that the now 38-year-old Crosby managed to surpass the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback should in no way be diminished.

“Obviously when you get here, you know that Favre had that run — and how tough he was, and his longevity," Crosby said. "You get 10 years in and it's like, 'All right, I still haven't missed one.' You start kind of chipping away at that and thinking, ‘Let's try to have as many consecutive as possible.’

"It's just being available, trying to keep your body as healthy as possible. Even if I'm dinged up and stuff doesn't always feel perfect, it's just knowing that it's important to be on the field and be available for this team."

To celebrate the milestone, the Packers produced a short tribute video that was narrated by four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. The 39-year-old quarterback is the only player on the current roster who was on the team when Crosby was a rookie sixth-round draft pick from Colorado in 2007. Crosby’s first season was Favre’s last in Green Bay.

“The thing I’ve noticed the most about him is he’s an extreme competitor,” said veteran special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who is in his first season on the Packers staff after more than two decades in the NFL. “If he has (what) some of us would call an average day, two days later he comes back and it’s a violent, really good day.

“For me, he’s been a great compass as to how we do some things in our stadium and how we play with some of the teams in our division. And the way in which he carries himself in the meetings, he’s a great leader for us. He’s been through a lot of football. I think he’s done a great job of echoing what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to build our culture within the special-teams units. So I’m excited about my time with Mase.”

With 1,897 points and counting, Crosby has obliterated the team scoring record, nearly doubling the number scored by Packers Hall of Fame kicker Ryan Longwell (1,054), who ranks second and whom Crosby surpassed in September 2015 — more than seven years ago.

Crosby’s point total also is the 12th highest in NFL history, and depending on how much longer he wants to play, Crosby could wind up in the NFL’s top 5 before he calls it a career — a long way from where he was as a rookie in 2007, booting a game-winning 42-yard field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in his NFL debut.

“That was pretty cool, (playing with) Favre, just growing up watching him,” Crosby recalled. “It was just, ‘Man, he was just so tough and always had himself out there, wanting to compete and play.’ And then, my first game, he takes a knee to set me up for a field goal.”

Incredibly, only punter Jeff Feagles (352 straight games), Favre (299) and longtime Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jim Marshall (282) have longer overall ironman streaks than Crosby.

“I’m a competitor, and it’s just in my nature to just battle and grind and try to be out on the field,” Crosby said. “If I feel like I can swing my leg and give us a chance to score points and do my job, then I was going to be out there.

“So, yeah, I wasn’t always 100 percent, but it’s one of those things that I take a lot of pride in just to be out there with my teammates. And as they’re laying it on the line, I feel like that’s something that I need to do as well.”

After the win over the Dolphins, Packers coach Matt LaFleur lamented his offense’s ineptitude in red-zone and goal-to-go situations, saying that “when you kick a bunch of field goals, that’s usually just enough to get you beat.”

But with a new operating system for Crosby — veteran punter Pat O’Donnell as the holder and rookie Jack Coco as the long-snapper — last year’s struggles have evaporated, and his three field goals on those empty red-zone trips were crucial.

“He is so reliable, so consistent. You can count on him no matter what the conditions are, whether they’re good (or) bad,” LaFleur said. “I think that is something that probably gets overlooked at times.

“I don’t want to jinx anything” — LaFleur paused, then rapped his knuckles on the Lambeau Field media auditorium podium five times in rapid succession — “but he’s been automatic. He’s been great.”

Considering where he was this summer, having undergone offseason knee surgery on his kicking leg and unsure if he’d be ready for the team’s Sept. 11 season opener at Minnesota, that’s no small accomplishment, either.

“When I think of this year, I just feel really grateful and just glad that I was able to get on the field in Week 1. With my knee stuff. It was looking like it might not happen,” admitted Crosby, who has also been dealing with a back injury in recent weeks. “It’s kind of a microcosm of what my career has been, where it’s just like, I found a way.

“I’ve got to thank the trainers, the strength staff, Doc (team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie), everybody that just helped me to recover and get back. It was special to be able to walk out there Week 1 and be able to continue that streak.”

How much longer he’ll be able to keep it up — for the Packers specifically or with another team — remains to be seen. With Crosby set to become a free agent after the season, the Packers have kept young kicker Ramiz Ahmed on the practice squad all year, and he’d certainly be an option to replace Crosby if this is it for him in Green Bay.

“The plan is to just keep rolling through this season and then we’ll see where that takes us,” Crosby replied when asked about his uncertain future. “But definitely, I don’t want it to end anytime soon.

“That I’ve just been able to be a part of every win, every loss, every moment for the last 16 years is just really special. Those are the things, whenever it’s all said and done, those memories will last forever.”

Extra points

Another Packers ironman will see his consecutive games streak end at 101 as defensive end Dean Lowry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with the calf injury he suffered against the Dolphins, ending his season. … The Packers filled Lowry’s roster spot with wide receiver Bo Melton, whom they signed off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. … The team also released outside linebacker Tipa Galeai off injured reserve. … Rodgers, speaking in his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” suggested that left tackle David Bakhtiari could return this week following his Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy. “I don’t want to jinx him,” Rodgers said. “But I feel confident that he’s going to be practicing this week and hopefully trending towards playing.” … Rodgers also said he thinks kick returner Keisean Nixon (groin) will try to play against the Vikings. “Kei is so slippery when he gets out in the open field,” Rodgers said. “I love Kei. You can win with smart, tough players who embrace their role and do it at a consistently high level. And that’s what he does.”