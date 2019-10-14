...AREAS OF FROST EXPECTED LATER THIS EVENING UNTIL LATE
TONIGHT...
LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS EVENING WILL
ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO FALL RAPIDLY INTO THE 30S. THIS WILL ALLOW
AREAS OF FROST TO DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN BETWEEN 10 PM AND 3 AM CDT.
INCREASING LOW LEVEL WINDS AND HIGH CLOUDS LATER TONIGHT WILL
CAUSE THE TEMPERATURE TO LEVEL OFF, AND BEGIN TO RISE A FEW
DEGREES, REDUCING THE FROST THREAT.
NEVER THE LESS, ANY REMAINING SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION SHOULD
BE PROTECTED, ESPECIALLY WELL AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores on a 5-yard pass in the second quarter of the Packers' 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Williams finished with 104 yards on 14 carries.
GREEN BAY — Mason Crosby nailed a 23-yard field goal as time expired, and the Green Bay Packers benefited from some questionable officiating to edge the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 35-yard throw to Allen Lazard for his first career score.
Rodgers linked up with Jamaal Williams for the other score. Williams finished with 104 yards on 14 carries for Green Bay, which captured its first win in five tries against its NFC North rival.
The Packers might not have pulled it off if not for two penalties for illegal hands to the face against Detroit's Trey Flowers, the second of which allowed Green Bay to run the clock down to 2 seconds before Crosby's game-winner. In both cases, replays showed Flowers' hands on the neck or shoulder of a Packers lineman.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fumbles the ball in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores on a 5-yard pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his 5-yard touchdown catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrate Williams 5-yard touchdown catch in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops an quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pass in the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) drops an quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pass in the end zone in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) looking for running room in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) can't hang on to this 2nd quarter pass while defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27). The Packers picked up the first down on a penalty. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) fights for extra yards in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after throwing an incomplete pass in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is stuffed in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The Packers run out of the tunnel onto the field during the pregame introduction. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) races down field on a long pass on the first play of the game. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) upends Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Matt Prater was good from 26, 22, 41, 51 and 54 yards for the Lions (2-2-1).
Matthew Stafford finished 18 of 32 for 265 yards and was sacked three times.
Kerryon Johnson scored the lone touchdown for the Lions from 1 yard out in the first quarter.
Kenny Golladay had 121 yards on five catches for Detroit.
Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith each had a sack for Green Bay.
3,000 YARDS AND RUNNING
Rodgers surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. He's the 13th Packers player reach the milestone.
INJURIES
Packers: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling had his right leg bend under him on a tackle in the second quarter. He was able to walk off under his own power. WR Geronimo Allison was carted off the field following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Tracy Walker on the first play of the third quarter. He did not return. Allison was being evaluated for a chest injury and a concussion.
UP NEXT
Lions: Host the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 20.
Packers: Host the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 20.
Bucky!
Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!
Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox!