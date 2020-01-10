Mason Crosby, Bryan Bulaga, Tramon Williams named 2019 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy recipients

“I feel like I’m trying to do the right thing all the time. Anytime I can do that, I don’t feel like I have to be labeled in the category as a role model. I understand everybody has a job to do. We all have to provide for our family. Whatever I can do to help that, I try to do it.”

As Bulaga was presented with his award Friday, he was heckled from his locker-room neighbor Bakhtiari for becoming an elder statesman despite being somewhat uncomfortable with that part of his job earlier in his career. While NFL contracts contain a clause outlining players’ media responsibilities, different players show differing levels of commitment to those tasks. In Bulaga’s case, he made himself available earlier in his career but sometimes did so reluctantly.

“Personally for me, I think no matter what, good or bad result, we need to be accountable for it,” Bulaga said. “I don’t think it matters whether the team plays a great game, whether individually you play a great game or individually you play a bad game, or we lose. I think being accountable is being part of it.

“Over the years, you understand that, you develop that in your mindset. And it’s good for the fan base to understand what we’re thinking in the locker room and going through, and for you guys report that and get that out.