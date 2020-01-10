Mason Crosby, Bryan Bulaga, Tramon Williams named 2019 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy recipients

GREEN BAY — For Mason Crosby, it has never mattered if it was a game-winning kick or a crucial miss, or if it was a light-hearted non-football subject or personal off-the-field adversity. The Green Bay Packers veteran kicker has always been open with reporters about his performance and about emotional topics he believed would touch many in the team’s passionate fan base.
“I’m responsible for what I do on the field and how I handle myself as a man in the locker room and on this team, and how I represent this organization. So good, bad, whatever the situation is, I’m always going to face it head-on,” Crosby said Friday, as he and the rest of the Packers prepped for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. “There’s been amazing things that I have been able to talk about and have praise on, and some tough times.
“If you just avoid all the hard situations, that doesn’t make you a well-rounded person. I know for myself I’ll always be able to look back and tell my kids that I faced everything with class and in the right way.”
For taking that approach, Crosby, right tackle Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Tramon Williams were honored Friday with the 2019 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award, presented by the Green Bay chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is given annually to the player or players voted to have shown “exemplary professionalism in helping pro football writers covering the Green Bay Packers do their jobs.”
The award is named for late Tom Mulhern, the former Wisconsin State Journal writer who covered the Packers (1986-1998) for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Milwaukee Sentinel and Appleton Post-Crescent and State Journal before covering University of Wisconsin football for the State Journal from 1999 through 2014. Mulhern died in October 2014 from complications caused by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease at age 56.
The award was first presented in Mulhern’s honor in 2016, when guard T.J. Lang and safety Micah Hyde were selected. In 2017, wide receiver Davante Adams and veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari were honored. Last season, defensive tackle Kenny Clark was chosen.
Crosby, Bulaga and Williams are three of the six players — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Davante Adams are the others — who were with the team the last time the Packers and Seahawks faced off in the playoffs, in the 2014 NFC Championship Game. They’re also among the clear-cut leaders of a team that enters Sunday’s game with 31 of its 52 players having never played in a postseason game before.
“I feel like I bring a good spirit wherever I am,” said Williams who also won the award in 2014 in its previous iteration. “A lot of people say role models, role models, role models. But I don’t see myself as a role model. I feel like if I do what I’m supposed to do and I’m always doing the right thing, then I don’t have to consider myself as a role model.
“I feel like I’m trying to do the right thing all the time. Anytime I can do that, I don’t feel like I have to be labeled in the category as a role model. I understand everybody has a job to do. We all have to provide for our family. Whatever I can do to help that, I try to do it.”
As Bulaga was presented with his award Friday, he was heckled from his locker-room neighbor Bakhtiari for becoming an elder statesman despite being somewhat uncomfortable with that part of his job earlier in his career. While NFL contracts contain a clause outlining players’ media responsibilities, different players show differing levels of commitment to those tasks. In Bulaga’s case, he made himself available earlier in his career but sometimes did so reluctantly.
“Personally for me, I think no matter what, good or bad result, we need to be accountable for it,” Bulaga said. “I don’t think it matters whether the team plays a great game, whether individually you play a great game or individually you play a bad game, or we lose. I think being accountable is being part of it.
“Over the years, you understand that, you develop that in your mindset. And it’s good for the fan base to understand what we’re thinking in the locker room and going through, and for you guys report that and get that out.
“I think every guy has a story to tell in here. I think every guy has a different personality, has gone through different things. Whenever fans see interviews and see guys speak, you get to know them a little better I think that’s a positive. Dave’s experiences are different than mine as mine are different from Aaron’s or anyone in here. Every guy has their own story to tell, and the more people can get to know us besides being just bodies on a field and wanting them to win a game. There’s more than just that to us, for sure.”
Certainly there is to Crosby, who was open about his wife Molly’s diagnosis with a cancerous tumor in her lung on the eve of training camp last summer, and about the death of his brother Rees’ wife, Brittany, from ovarian cancer.
“The support that we had through some of our tough times, not just this year but in the past, the people who have reached out and been there for us, I just want to pay that forward,” Crosby replied when asked why he spoke about such personal struggles. “We have an amazing platform here. Again, I appreciate you all for allowing us to put some of our personal stuff out there in that platform to reach fans and tell our fans that they’re not alone, and that we appreciate the support, as well.
“For me, I am somewhat of a private guy with some of our family stuff. But it meant a lot to me to be able to share our story and feel that support.”