Marquez Valdes-Scantling on moving on after fumble: ‘I can take the good days with the bad days’

Extra points

The Packers will take a small step Sunday toward allowing limited fans back into the Lambeau Field stands on game day when they allow roughly 500 team employees and their families to attend the game against the Bears. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers have yet to allow fans in the stadium this season. “We want to ensure that we are ready to host fans if and when that time comes," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said, adding that no fans will be allowed on Dec. 6 against Philadelphia. That would leave only two regular-season games where limited ticketed fans could potentially attend: Dec. 20 vs. Carolina or Dec. 27 vs. Tennessee. So far, 19 of 32 NFL teams have allowed fans into their stadiums this season. … LaFleur indicated center Corey Linsley’s back injury, which forced him out of the game after just 10 snaps, isn’t serious. “Certainly it’s never easy to lose a player of Corey’s caliber,” LaFleur said. “As far as the long-term concerns for Corey, I don’t think it’s going to anything long term. But we’ll kind of assess that (as) he’ll go through everything throughout the course of the week.” … The Packers released punter Drew Kaser, whom they added to the 53-man roster on Saturday when they were concerned about whether regular punter JK Scott would be available for Sunday’s game due to an undisclosed personal matter. The Packers had signed Kaser during the 2018 season when Scott and his wife, Sydney, were expecting their first child and Scott’s availability was unclear. He ended up kicking in that game, too, so Kaser has now spent two weeks on the Packers’ roster without ever getting to punt in a game.