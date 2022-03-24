Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaves Packers to sign with Chiefs for $30 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a $30 million, three-year contract to help replace the departed Tyreek Hill, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.
The move came one day after the Chiefs traded Hill, a three-time All-Pro and one of the league's most dangerous downfield threats, to the Dolphins for a package of five draft picks. It also comes less than a week after the Chiefs landed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a club-friendly, one-year deal in the hope that he'll bounce back from a shoulder injury.
Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft, quickly becoming a useful option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. He caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns during his first four seasons in the league, appearing in all 16 games the first three before a hamstring injury hampered him last season. He wound up playing 11 games and catching 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns.
His best game last season came against the Vikings, when he caught four passes for 123 yards and a score.
