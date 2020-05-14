Mark Murphy says Packers are preparing ‘for a whole range of contingencies’ in letter to shareholders

Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home directive Wednesday, Lambeau Field remains closed until at least May 26. Coach Matt LaFleur and his staff have been directing a “virtual” offseason program with players scattered about the country connected via video conference apps and following workouts prescribed by the team’s strength-and-conditioning staff. The NFL announced earlier in the week that the offseason programs would continue in that format for the remainder of May, even as the NBA began gradually opening up its facilities in hopes of resuming its season.

Players remain in the dark about whether training camp will start on time in late July and whether the season will begin as scheduled. The Packers are slated to open the campaign on Sept. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Their first home game is the following Sunday, Sept. 20, against the Detroit Lions.