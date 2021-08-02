Marcedes Lewis, unplugged: Veteran Packers tight end on longevity, leadership and his connection with Aaron Rodgers

• On his frequent conversations with Rodgers throughout the offseason, as Rodgers stayed away from the offseason program to demonstrate his unhappiness with the team’s front office: “The most we went without talking was a couple weeks, when he was in Hawaii and traveling and doing his thing. We've grown close over the last 3½ years. He's somebody that I can respect and grew to care for. I think his perspective on life and how he goes about his business is similar to how I feel, and the energy that I want to put in the world when I get up in the morning, too. It's been a blessing for us to be able to connect and try to lead this team, and hopefully get a championship this year.

• On how his game has evolved from being a down-the-field, pass-catching tight end early in his career in Jacksonville to an immovable blocking tight end who rarely gets the ball thrown to him (28 receptions, 302 yards, four touchdowns in three years in Green Bay): “For me, it's about being able to re-invent myself and owning my process. I feel like I’m a secret weapon, just in case. It’s team-first for me.

“I try to lead by example. I’m always where I’m supposed to be, when I’m supposed to be there, doing what I’m supposed to be doing on the field. When a coach turns on the film, he knows what he’s getting out of ‘89.’”