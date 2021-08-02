Marcedes Lewis, unplugged: Veteran Packers tight end on longevity, leadership and his connection with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — There is no other voice in the Green Bay Packers’ locker room like Marcedes Lewis’.
That’s certainly true acoustically — the veteran tight end’s distinctive deep baritone is unmistakable. But it’s also true substantively, as the insight and enlightenment Lewis has gained in his 16 NFL seasons allow him to impart wisdom unlike any other player can.
“Anytime ‘Cedes is next to me on the field, I'm excited, because of the mentality he brings, not only to the field but to the building,” veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner said. “To be able to line up next to somebody like that is special. So whenever he is next to me, I don't have any choice but to be excited.”
Matt LaFleur so admires and appreciates Lewis — and has cited his leadership and professionalism so frequently — that his assistant coaches, during LaFleur’s first season as head coach in 2019, gave him an authentic Lewis No. 89 jersey. While it may have been a gag gift, it also was a window into just how valuable LaFleur believes Lewis is to his program.
“He’s just a special person, a special player. And he does so much for, not only our team, but for our offense that I think that many people can’t even appreciate,” LaFleur said Monday morning. “(He’s) just a guy that we love around here. He’s a great leader for our football team.”
After practice on Monday, Lewis held forth on a myriad topics during an almost 18-minute Q&A session with reporters inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium — a public glimpse into what Lewis’ friends and teammates, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, see privately all the time. Here are some of those words of wisdom:
• On why he’s still playing at age 37: “I think it’s (because of) what I went through as a kid. My mom had me when she was 15 years old. To watch her struggle, that's what gets me up in the morning. Nothing I could ever go through will be tougher than what she had to go through raising me.”
• On his close friendship with Rodgers and his role as the quarterback’s consigliere now that Rodgers has returned to the team: “That’s kind of what it’s grown into, like some balance for him. There’s a lot on his plate. You think about what he’s been through, what he’s done, what he still wants to do. I’m kind of that center for him. It wasn’t something that we went outside one day and I was like, ‘OK, this is what I’m going to be for you.’ That’s just how it formed. Whether it’s in the building or at practice or when he’s feeling a certain way, (I’m there) keeping him centered and keeping things in perspective.
“For me, it's about the man first. Whatever he was going through personally, mentally, people on the outside that aren't in our position, that never felt the fire, the scrutiny, the criticism, that they're going to feel a certain way, right? Even me being close to him, there was times where we didn't even talk ball. We just talked life, just to kind of put things in perspective because we would have to be ready for whatever might happen. But we're here now and I'm happy that it is this way. We're all here and definitely 100% bought in.”
• On his frequent conversations with Rodgers throughout the offseason, as Rodgers stayed away from the offseason program to demonstrate his unhappiness with the team’s front office: “The most we went without talking was a couple weeks, when he was in Hawaii and traveling and doing his thing. We've grown close over the last 3½ years. He's somebody that I can respect and grew to care for. I think his perspective on life and how he goes about his business is similar to how I feel, and the energy that I want to put in the world when I get up in the morning, too. It's been a blessing for us to be able to connect and try to lead this team, and hopefully get a championship this year.
• On how his game has evolved from being a down-the-field, pass-catching tight end early in his career in Jacksonville to an immovable blocking tight end who rarely gets the ball thrown to him (28 receptions, 302 yards, four touchdowns in three years in Green Bay): “For me, it's about being able to re-invent myself and owning my process. I feel like I’m a secret weapon, just in case. It’s team-first for me.
“I try to lead by example. I’m always where I’m supposed to be, when I’m supposed to be there, doing what I’m supposed to be doing on the field. When a coach turns on the film, he knows what he’s getting out of ‘89.’”
• On taking part in Tight End University in Nashville during the offseason with a bunch of youngsters — including teammate Robert Tonyan — who’d never seen him in his earlier incarnation: “Because I was playing when the TVs, when the clarity was bad, I don’t even have highlights on YouTube. No social media, no nothing. I do have film though. I was talking to (wide receiver) Davante (Adams) the other day at (his) house. We were putting up some of my past clips, all my receptions and stuff like that. He’s like, ‘Bro, it’s crazy. I feel like some of the dudes on the team don’t even know you really used to get it in like that.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s when I was in my prime.’ He was like, ‘Nah, you’re just in a different prime now.’ That meant a lot coming from him.”
• On his mentor-protégé relationship with Tonyan: “He’s always in my ear. There’s not a moment where he’s not asking me something. It could be football, life, financial stuff. It doesn’t matter what it is, he’s always in my ear, always texting me, always calling me. He’s been like that since I met him. That’s why he is where he is right now.
“I told him a long time ago, if I didn’t feel like he wanted to get better and I didn’t see that he was a hard worker and he asks all the right questions, then I wouldn’t give him the game. That’s what the culture is in this league. If you’re a guy that comes into the league and you think you know it all and you don’t have respect for those who have been here before you and the ones that are going to come after you, the veterans are not going to take to you too well.
“He asks all right questions. Smart dude, athletic. He gets it, he wants to learn, wants to be great. I’m giving him all the juice I can. I’m proud of him.”
