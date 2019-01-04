Marcedes Lewis, who spent the 2018 season in Green Bay as a back-up tight end, detailed the tension he saw between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers on Yahoo Sports’ “Mostly Football” show on Thursday.

“One time I really saw it for the first time, we were in the huddle. I guess McCarthy called in a play, and Aaron was kind of like, ‘Nah,’ ” Lewis said. “He gave a direction and a protection to the line, and went. It was a four-minute offense, he threw a 40-yard bomb for a completion. I’m like, ‘What’s really going on?’ I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.”

ESPNWisconsin and Wisconsin State Journal Packers reporter Jason Wilde in this Tweet picked out the play he thinks Lewis is referring to:

The entire Yahoo interview with Lewis is available in the story.