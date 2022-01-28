Luke Getsy gone? Adam Stenavich promoted? Packers continue spin on coaching carousel

GREEN BAY — The NFL announced Pro Bowl coaching assignments on Friday, and the NFC team will be coached by the Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers staff.

And by the time that game is played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas, the Packers coaching depth chart — at least offensively — will look very different, it appears.

Not only did LaFleur lose offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was introduced as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach Friday afternoon, but LaFleur might also lose another of his next-in-line offensive coaches: Quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy, who is up for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job; or offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich, who was initially reported to be Hackett’s top choice for Broncos offensive coordinator.

But Denver-based television station KUSA-TV reported Friday evening that the Packers were not letting Stenavich interview with the Broncos.

Since NFL teams can't block assistant coaches from promotions anymore and LaFleur has been very clear in saying he'd never do that to one of his assistant coaches even if he could, that points to two possibilities: Either LaFleur has told Stenavich that he'll be Hackett's replacement as the Packers’ offensive coordinator, or that the Packers are giving Stenavich, a Wisconsin native, a large raise to turn down the opportunity to work for Hackett.

The Packers didn’t make any staff changes official on Friday, so it’s unclear whether Stenavich remaining in Green Bay is a done deal.

There’s also reason to wonder if LaFleur will make a change on special teams, with coordinator Maurice Drayton’s units having struggled throughout the year, especially in the Packers’ 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, whose only touchdown of the game came on a blocked punt.

Getsy, who was one of the other nine candidates who interviewed for the Broncos’ job that went to Hackett, is the leading candidate for the Bears' offensive coordinator job under new head coach Matt Eberflus, a source said. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the job is Getsy’s if he wants it.

Eberflus, hired by the Bears after four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator, is a defensive-oriented head coach, so it would stand to reason that he’d let Getsy call the Bears’ offensive plays — something that Getsy wouldn’t get to do under LaFleur, who calls the Packers’ plays.

If Stenavich is out of the running in Denver, NFL Network reported Hackett is also set to interview Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger, who had already interviewed for the Packers’ offensive coordinator job as well. Hackett told Denver-area reporters Friday that he does plan to call the Broncos’ offensive plays, so Stenavich wouldn’t be the play-caller in Denver or Green Bay.

Hackett, Getsy and Stenavich helped the Packers rank No. 1 in scoring and No. 5 in total offense in 2020 and ninth in scoring and 10th in total offense in 2021.

All three men forged close relationships with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is likely to be named the NFL MVP for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in his career. Rodgers raved about all three coaches during the course of the 2021 season.

Rodgers, who in 2020 half-joked that he didn’t want Hackett to leave Green Bay unless he left himself, said of Hackett last month, “He’s been around the game for a long time. What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic. Getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl was incredible. He’s a great coach, I love spending time with him, he’s a fantastic teacher, he’s incredible in front of the room. I’m really happy for him.”

Rodgers also praised Getsy while talking about Hackett earlier this month, calling Getsy “a fantastic coach. He’s a really good teacher of the game. … It's fun coming to work and it's because those guys have such a great presence in front of the room, so I think both Hack and Getsy can really relate to the guys. They're younger. Hack's been around the game forever. His dad is a legend. Getsy played the game in college, actually with a couple of my former junior college teammates, crazy enough. He’s about to be 38 and he's got a great energy about him. They can both lead and be in front of a room and captivate an audience.”

Near midseason, Rodgers also gushed about Stenavich, saying, “‘Steno’ is a fantastic coach. He’s not just a good man, but he’s a really bright coach. And I think he’s got a future above offensive line coach, for sure.”

NFL Network reported not only that the Packers have already interviewed Koger, who was on LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2019 and 2020 as an offensive quality control coach, but that LaFleur is also expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for the offensive coordinator job. Obviously such an interview wouldn’t be necessary if Stenavich is promoted, although if Getsy leaves, the Packers will need a new quarterbacks coach.

Speaking on Monday while Hackett was in Denver for a second interview, LaFleur said the Packers did “have a plan in place” to replace Hackett, and when asked if he would promote from within, LaFleur replied, “Yeah, absolutely. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys that we have on our staff. We’ve got so many good guys. It’s not going to be an easy decision, let me just tell you that.”

Getsy, who turns 38 next month, started his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ offensive quality control coach under former coach Mike McCarthy in 2014, coached the Packers wide receivers in 2016 and ’17, then spent 2018 as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator before LaFleur re-hired him in Green Bay in 2019 as quarterbacks coach.

Stenavich, who turns 39 in March, is a Marshfield native who played college football at Michigan. He first got to know LaFleur with the Houston Texans in 2008, when LaFleur was an offensive quality control coach and Stenavich was a player on the Texans’ practice squad. He also spent parts of the 2006 and 2007 seasons with the Packers on the practice squad or in training camp. He joined the Packers’ coaching staff in 2019 after LaFleur’s hiring, but spent two years as the San Francisco 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach before that.

Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus would be a logical replacement for him if Stenavich leaves or is promoted.

“Although it would definitely leave a hole within our staff if they do get those opportunities, we will make sure that we do our best to fill those holes,” LaFleur said earlier this month when asked about potential staff losses. “We always try to develop from within, and we’ve got a lot of other great coaches on this staff that we feel really good about that we could elevate into those positions.”

Hackett didn’t get into any specifics about staff additions during his introductory Q&A session with Denver-area reporters Friday, but he did speak extensively on how vital it is to have a strong staff.

“The staff that we got to hire (in Green Bay), I realized how important a great staff is. Because a great staff and the group that you’re going to be with, it’s the foundation. The people you work with every day, that’s what this thing is about. … There’s a lot of love there, and there’s a lot of work that you put in to be able to gain those relationships. I’m so grateful for the Packers, so grateful for Matt LaFleur, so grateful for all the men I worked with. They’re just the best people ever.”

Meanwhile, during Hackett’s opening press conference, Broncos general manager George Paton was asked whether Rodgers had anything to do with Hackett’s hiring. His response? “Absolutely not.”

That reply is unlikely to quell any speculation about Rodgers, whose $46 million salary-cap number for 2022 is untenable, meaning the Packers will have to either trade him or re-sign him to an extension if he decides to keep playing. Rodgers has said that he will also consider retirement, but given how well he has played over the past two seasons, that seems highly unlikely.

“Aaron was absolutely unbelievable. He’s been one of my biggest supporters, and I love him,” Hackett said when asked what Rodgers has meant to his career. “I’m thankful very much for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you’d better have an answer for every question, because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me when you’re dealing with a guy is that intelligent.

“I think it’s allowed me to understand communicating and talking with everybody, and knowing you have to always have to have an answer why.”