Singer Justin Timberlake, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and soccer player Kealia Ohai, from left, watch Game 5 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors in Houston May 24, 2018. Watt and Ohai announced their engagement on social media Sunday, May 26, 2019.

J.J. Watt got the answer he was looking for, and he couldn't be happier. 

The Houston Texans' defensive star popped the big question to professional soccer player Kealia Ohai and #SheSaidYes. 

"I'm the luckiest man in the world," Watt wrote Sunday night in an Instagram post announcing the couple's wedding engagement while sharing pictures of the two in a beautiful beach setting. 

I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes

Ohai shared a post that read, "Still can't believe I get to be with you forever. I love you @jjwatt."

The 30-year-old Watt, who starred for the University of Wisconsin football team from 2009-10, and Ohai, the 27-year-old captain of the Houston Dash, have been dating for three years, according to a People magazine report

Younger brother T.J. Watt offered his congratulations, replying to Ohai's post "Couldn't be happier for you guys!!"

Earlier this month, Watt offered lessons on pursuing dreams while delivering an address at UW's spring commencement.

“The path to your dreams often never goes the way you imagine it will,” Watt, who became a second-team All American as a Badger and has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in Houston, told about 7,000 graduates at Camp Randall on May 11.

