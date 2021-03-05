'Lot of moves to make' to get under salary cap in unique year, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says

Extending the 37-year-old Rodgers’ contract, then, would do two things: tie the team to its star quarterback for a longer period of time — as Rodgers’ current contract is structured, the Packers could move on from him after the 2021 season and save themselves more than $22 million in salary cap space — while also creating much-needed 2021 cap room.

Asked directly if he has talked with Rodgers about restructuring his contract, Gutekunst replied: “With all of our players, I keep whatever conversations we have confidential. But I will say we’ve reached out to a number of players — obviously David Bakhtiari being one who we’ve already gone down that route with him — working with those guys to kind of find solutions to this cap issue. I’m appreciative of those guys. I think everybody wants to try to put the best football team out there in ‘21 that we can.”

Asked later if he’d be willing to extend the contract of a player with more than one year left on his deal, Gutekunst replied: “That’s a good question. I don’t think there’s ever a precedent you cannot set. I will say in these times, they are unusual and unique. If we decided to do something like that, it would be because of the uniqueness of this year. I don’t foresee us going down that route, but we would never close the door on something that we think could really help us as a football team moving forward.”