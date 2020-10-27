Losing ugly: Bears' dreadful loss to Rams verifies how lost their offense is

They have scored only seven points in seven third quarters.

They have fallen behind by at least 13 points in five games.

Since Foles became the starting quarterback in Week 4, the offense has averaged only 43.8 rushing yards per game and 2.4 yards per carry.

The offensive line has been a mess with no obvious fixes available.

Said Nagy: "We have to understand, OK, what are we doing that's not working? And let's not do that. What are we doing that is working? And let's get back to more of that. I wish I had a better answer for you."

For the better part of two months now, much of Chicago has had difficulty figuring out how good the 2020 Bears really are. The standings each week show a team with a winning record. The brightest of highlights show a team with a winning spirit and a championship-caliber defense.

But whatever that mess was on Monday night was a prime-time confirmation of an offense that remains entirely lost and has run out of new and hopeful ways to spin it.