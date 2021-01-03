Looking Sharp(e): Davante Adams breaks Sterling’s single-season reception record, ties TD catch mark

“Those guys are just the best at what they do,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “In my opinion, it's not even close, in terms of what Aaron (does) — not only what he does on the field but what he brings to this team. And then Tae, I can't even find the words to articulate what he's able to do and the value he brings to our football team. Those guys are two special, Hall of Fame players that consistently show up and perform.”

Although with the Bears defense giving all-pro cornerback Kyle Fuller coverage help against Adams, those records almost stayed out of reach. Adams had just two catches for 18 yards entering the fourth quarter, but he went to LaFleur on the sideline to discuss ways to get him the ball down the stretch, and it happened — including a 6-yard touchdown from Rodgers to seal the win.

“When we get a stalemate and we’re not really productive the way that we should be or the way we can be, that’s when it starts to get a little frustrating,” Adams said. “But I just try not to panic in situations like that, especially with everything that we had on the line. We just wanted to make sure we stayed as calm as possible. It was definitely a conversation that was had, but it was initiated by the coaches just to make sure they made a conscious effort to get me involved. From there, I just had to make sure I made plays. I tried to do that on those last two drives.”