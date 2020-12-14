Looking out for No. 1? Packers know importance of NFC’s ‘extremely critical’ top seed

“Being able to have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something that we’ve talked about for a long time — and we’ve wanted and we’ve never had,” Rodgers continued. “I think that would definitely be in our favor, with the weather that we have in Green Bay, play at home, be on our schedule. So that’s obviously in place. It was always in play, but it’s definitely in play now.”

And more important than ever.

With the NFL having expanded the playoff fields to seven teams in each conference this season, the No. 1 seeds on each side of the bracket are the only teams who’ll get first-round byes.

“I think it’s extremely critical,” said LaFleur, whose team last year was the No. 2 seed behind the 49ers and had a bye before beating Seattle in the NFC Divisional round, setting up their 37-20 loss to the 49ers on Jan. 19. “Once you get in the playoffs and you accomplish your first goal, it’s on to the next goal. (But) we’re not going to change our approach. We’re going to take it one game at a time.

“In terms of the No. 1 seed, it’s always nice to be able to control your own destiny. But again, one day at a time.”