Looking out for No. 1? Packers know importance of NFC’s ‘extremely critical’ top seed

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers’ memory rarely fails him, and when it comes to his postseason history, the Green Bay Packers quarterback knows it all too well.
A decade removed from the 2010 team’s playoff run from being a sixth-seeded NFC wild card team to Super Bowl XLV champions, Rodgers has often shared his annual, ultimate regular-season goal: Secure the No. 1 playoff seed and the first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason that come with it.
He did so again on Sunday, following the Packers' 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, a triumph that improved the Packers to 10-3 and would make them the conference’s top seed if the season ended today.
“The big thing, though — and you guys know this — (is) we’ve played in four NFC Championship games,” Rodgers said. “And all four on the road.”
Indeed, the 2010 team beat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field; the 2014 team melted down and blew a 16-0 halftime lead to the Seattle Seahawks at what was then called CenturyLink Field; the 2016 run-the-table squad got run out of the gym at the Georgia Dome by the Atlanta Falcons; and last year’s team was blown out by the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
So while beating the Lions locked up the Packers’ second straight NFC North division title under coach Matt LaFleur — and their seventh since Rodgers became the starter in 2008 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020) — their more important goal is to land that top seed and have the NFC road to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida come through Lambeau, even if the stands are empty or at a significantly reduced capacity thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being able to have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something that we’ve talked about for a long time — and we’ve wanted and we’ve never had,” Rodgers continued. “I think that would definitely be in our favor, with the weather that we have in Green Bay, play at home, be on our schedule. So that’s obviously in place. It was always in play, but it’s definitely in play now.”
And more important than ever.
With the NFL having expanded the playoff fields to seven teams in each conference this season, the No. 1 seeds on each side of the bracket are the only teams who’ll get first-round byes.
“I think it’s extremely critical,” said LaFleur, whose team last year was the No. 2 seed behind the 49ers and had a bye before beating Seattle in the NFC Divisional round, setting up their 37-20 loss to the 49ers on Jan. 19. “Once you get in the playoffs and you accomplish your first goal, it’s on to the next goal. (But) we’re not going to change our approach. We’re going to take it one game at a time.
“In terms of the No. 1 seed, it’s always nice to be able to control your own destiny. But again, one day at a time.”
That said, the Packers’ fate is squarely in their hands. If they win their three remaining games — Saturday night against the Carolina Panthers (4-9) at Lambeau Field; Dec. 27 at home against the Tennessee Titans (9-4), who are tied for the AFC South lead; and Jan. 3 against the Bears (6-7) in Chicago — they are assured of the top seed because only one other NFC team has three losses: The New Orleans Saints. Even if the Saints and Packers both win out and finish 13-3, the Packers would get the No. 1 seed by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker, thanks to their 37-30 victory on Sept. 27 at the Mercedes-Benz Louisiana Superdome.
Should the Packers and Saints each stumble and finish 12-4, and either the Seahawks (9-4) or Los Angeles Rams (9-4) win out to finish 12-4 atop the NFC West, a three-way tiebreaker would apply — but the Packers would still end up seeded first, according to ESPN's playoff scenario generator. The Seahawks and Rams face off Dec. 27 in Seattle.
During his previous 12 years as the starter, Rodgers has been on only one top-seeded playoff team: The 2011 crew that went 15-1, then lost at home to the eventual Super Bowl XLVI-champion New York Giants in the divisional round.
Asked why this year’s team might be different from past Packers teams that failed to get back to the Super Bowl, Rodgers couldn’t say.
“That's a good question. I'm not exactly sure I can answer that at this point,” he replied. “We've won the division seven times in my years as a starter. Every time is special. Those teams have obviously been 1 through 4 in the seeding. (But) I feel like our best teams haven't always won and gotten to the (NFC) Championship Game.
“It's those teams that have those qualities you can't really measure (that win). It's camaraderie and chemistry and ability to deal with adversity and not starting to point fingers — that resolve, that grit. I feel like this team has a lot of those characteristics. I think we're built a little bit differently.”
Short-week schedule
LaFleur said that with the truncated week, the Packers will have a week of preparation that’s a hybrid of their regular schedule and the short-week schedule they use for Thursday night games. Players are off Tuesday, then will return to work with the typical Wednesday and Thursday schedules condensed into one day, with extra installations from the game plan on Wednesday
The team will then use its typical Friday schedule on Thursday and its usual day-before-the-game schedule on Friday.
“You get to this point in the season, I think it’s absolutely imperative that our players are fresh and ready to go,” LaFleur explained. “When you’re limited on a short week, I want to make sure we have a great game plan in place and that also the guys understand to take care of their bodies. We’re going to basically do a two-part (installation) on Wednesday … then we’ll go back on our normal Friday routine, Saturday routine and then go play on Saturday night.”
