Longshots’ path to Packers gets longer with reduced rosters, no preseason games

GREEN BAY — Five years ago, Ted Thompson commissioned a study. The then-Green Bay Packers general manager was well aware of how extensively he’d used undrafted rookie free agency to fill the final spots of his 53-man rosters over the years, but he wanted to see how his Packers compared to the NFL’s other 31 teams.

“We like it. We appreciate the value it’s been for the Green Bay Packers over the last several years,” Thompson said at the time. “We had some studies done up and analytics stuff in terms of the number of plays that rookie free agents have been a part of. With the Green Bay Packers — it is something like double anybody else.

“I didn’t know that, but somebody brought that to me.”

Thompson’s interpretation of the statistics was a little bit off. That study found that from 2005 through 2014, Thompson’s first 10 years as GM, the Packers’ UDFAs played 77,079 snaps, or 42.5 percent more than the team with the second-most undrafted rookie snaps (54,105). But the point was the same: The Packers were true believers in the idea that hidden gems could be found if you looked hard enough — and gave those players the chance to prove themselves up to the NFL task during training camp and the preseason.