London calling: Packers (finally) heading across the pond in NFL’s international series

GREEN BAY — The wait is over. The Green Bay Packers will finally play an overseas regular-season game in 2022.
The 32nd and last team to be scheduled for such a game since the NFL’s international series began in 2007, the Packers are headed to London and will face a yet-to-be-announced opponent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—one of five scheduled international games announced by the league Monday morning.
"This is something the league office has been talking to us for a long time about. We were the last team to play a game internationally," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy told Packers.com. "The fans there are really going to relate well to the Packers organization. It's a great opportunity for NFL fans in Europe to become more familiar with the Packers and be more likely to come to Lambeau for a game in the future."
In addition to the Packers hosting a game in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will also be hosts for games there — with the Saints also playing at Tottenham while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a game at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Germany, the NFL’s first regular-season game in that country, while the Arizona Cardinals will be the host team for a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Dates, opponents and kickoff times will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 schedule announcement later this spring, the league said.
"We have a great lineup of teams coming to the UK and Germany this year," NFL Head of Europe and UK Brett Gosper told NFL.com. "Having the Packers become the 32nd team to play in London is tremendously exciting for the fans and a great sign of the league's commitment to international games.”
With the NFL expanding its regular-season schedule to 17 games last season, the Packers anticipated finally playing overseas after being unwilling to give up a home game in order to do so in past seasons — over concerns about the impact losing a home game would have on the northeastern Wisconsin economy.
With the Packers slated for nine regular-season home games in 2022 as part of the NFC and AFC alternating which conference gets the extra home game each year, playing an international game became feasible.
The Packers’ previous international games have only been preseason games, including a 2019 matchup against the then-Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, a 1997 game against the Buffalo Bills in Toronto and a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tokyo in 1998.
"We're very excited," Murphy said. "This is something I've heard from so many of our fans over the years, particularly those in Europe and particularly in London, 'When are you gonna come? When are you gonna come?' We're really excited to be playing in London.
"Not only will our fans in Europe be excited about it, I've also heard from a lot of fans here in the States and certainly here in Wisconsin looking forward to seeing us play a game in London."
