Lions will continue RB rotation of Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift

"Obviously you start getting the guy with the hot hand," Bevell said, "and Adrian was running really well in that last game, so he got a few more carries in there as well. So we'll kind of continue to go in that area. We really like all three of those guys, but we're going to try to — I always say, we're going to try to put them in the best spots to help them be successful."

As well as Peterson played, he was still critical of his performance when he spoke with reporters after the game.

"The third-and-1, I didn't capitalize on," Peterson said of being stopped for no gain in the second quarter. "My first big run, if I press the safety and cross his face to the right, it's seven points instead of settling for a field goal and it's a different game when the ball gets batted and they get the interception and go on and score. It's a tie ballgame.

"So it's little things like that that we have to be critical about that kind of get forgotten and you only remember what happened towards the end of the game."

When Bevell was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator, Peterson played for him in 2007-10, when he ran for 5,782 yards. That marked the best four-year stretch of Peterson's career.

But even a decade later, Peterson has managed to impress his old coach.