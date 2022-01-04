Lions struggle toward finish line with what's left of roster

Reynolds came off the list on Monday, along with guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tight end Brock Wright. That should give Detroit’s passing game a few more options against the Packers after they were forced to throw back-to-back passes to offensive tackles against the Seahawks.

“We were using two brand-new tight ends last week, so we put in a formation with seven offensive linemen,” Campbell said. “That’s why we were throwing them the ball.”

Decker’s touchdown was the second of his career — he caught an 11-yard pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, 2018, — and he was more prepared this time. After his first score, he excitedly threw the ball into the stands at Ford Field, losing the chance at keeping it for his trophy case.

This time, he kept a firm grip on the ball throughout the celebration.

WHAT’S WORKING

Detroit’s offense put up 29 points against the Seahawks, only the fourth time it has surpassed 20 this season. Granted, a lot of the points came after it fell behind 38-7 in the third quarter, but Detroit did it without Jared Goff and several of his best playmakers.

WHAT NEEDS HELP