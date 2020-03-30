Lions sign former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison to 1-year contract

The Detroit Lions won't have any shortage of options for their fourth and fifth wide receiver spots this fall.

The team agreed to a one-year contract with former Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison on Sunday.

Allison is the second receiver the Lions have added in the past three days, and will compete for a roster spot behind starters Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

Golladay, Jones and Amendola all topped 60 catches last season. Golladay set career highs in yards (1,190) and touchdowns (11), and Jones had nine touchdowns despite missing the final three games with an ankle injury.

They're expected to form the nucleus of a passing game this fall that also includes tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James.

Allison, who started six games for the Packers last season and caught a career-high 34 passes for 287 yards, is the most accomplished of the other receivers on the Lions roster.

He got off to a promising start in 2018, catching 19 passes in his first four games, but suffered a brain injury in a Week 4 win over the Buffalo Bills that cost him most of the rest of the season. Last year, he played about half of the Packers' offensive snaps.