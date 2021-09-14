Lions lose CB Jeff Okudah for season as they prepare for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Monday.
"He will be out for the rest of the year," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "I hate it for him, and I hate it for us as a team because he has really been coming around."
Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions.
"As someone who was injured a lot as a player, I know what it is like to be in the training room again," Campbell said. "You have to be careful to not let it get you down. His whole focus after the surgery has to be getting ready for 2022."
Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie. Okudah appeared to make improvements during training camp, but he had a rough game in Week 1.
Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was seen shouting at the 22-year-old Okudah, who did as much talking as listening, on the sideline. Later in the game, Okudah fell in coverage on a 79-yard touchdown reception.
Campbell said the team will look for a veteran to help a very young secondary.
Detroit (0-1) plays at Green Bay (0-1) in Week 2 on Monday night.
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…
The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …