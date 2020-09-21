Lions' latest collapse starts well before fourth quarter, as Packers rally for big win

The Lions scored touchdowns on their first two series to go ahead 14-3 against the Green Bay Packers but allowed that advantage to disintegrate by halftime. Detroit's 42-21 loss on Sunday came one week after the Lions fell 27-23 to Chicago after leading 23-6 at the start of the final period.

"We can't ride the wave of the game," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "We can't go up and down and be really high and something happens and then go really low and then try to pick it back up and then something good happens and go really high again. Just the ebbs and flows of the game, we've got to ignore that. We've got to stay consistent. We've got to not think about the end result before we get to the end result."