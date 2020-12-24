Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell uncertain for Saturday due to COVID-19 contact tracing

The Detroit Lions have resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other assistants on the field.

Bevell said Wednesday he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the several coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have not had any new positive tests, which will enable us to be able to go ahead with practice and have the players here in the building," Bevell said.

The former Badgers quarterback and Packers assistant coach and the other coaches in isolation watched the practice virtually and were part of meetings via Zoom.

Detroit (5-9) is scheduled to host Tampa Bay (9-5) on Saturday, and the reeling and banged-up team might potentially be without its interim coach, defensive coordinator and other assistants. The Buccaneers can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win at Ford Field.

"By the end of the week, we'll give you all the information that we need to in terms of the contingency plans that we have for guys in specific roles," Bevell said. "Obviously, it's a time where we really do need to adjust."