Lions' Frank Ragnow played through fractured throat against Packers

Ragnow, in his third NFL season, has played at a Pro Bowl level this fall and along with Taylor Decker leads the Lions' much-improved offensive line. He and Decker are the only two Lions to play every offensive snap this season.

"He's grown as a player every way, as a player on the field, a player off the field, and he's fun to coach and the biggest thing for him is being a leader, excelling that way," offensive line coach Hank Fraley said earlier this month. "He's coachable and he's willing to be coached and he's always trying to strive to be the best. I just enjoy the energy he brings every day on that field and he's going to be a heck of a ball player for a long time in this league and he still hasn't touched his ceiling."

If Ragnow cannot play Sunday, either Joe Dahl or rookie Jonah Jackson would start at center.

The Lions played last week without starting right tackle Tyrell Crosby because of an ankle injury, and Crosby sat out practice Wednesday.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has spent the past three weeks on injured reserve with a foot injury, returned to practice Wednesday and could be elevated to the 53-man roster this weekend.

