Lions' Darrell Bevell can't coach Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols; 3 defensive coaches also out

“I think it was all varying different degrees," Bevell said. “So I don’t want to speak for those guys.”

The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus. They resumed on-field preparations on Wednesday and Thursday to face Tampa Bay.

While the NFL has adjusted its schedule to help teams overcome COVID-19 outbreaks, Detroit's request to have the game played later than Saturday was denied by the league perhaps because the team is out of postseason contention.

“I know that we did push to have things that could help us," Bevell said. “It’s between the league and the club on that. I am disappointed.

“I know if the game was on Sunday I would be there because the timeframe would be up. And really, all these coaches would be able to be there. So, I think that’s the most disappointing part. But we’ve got to go with what they’re telling us.”

The Browns have dealt with injuries and absences because of the virus all season, and Stefanski will handle the potential loss of Wills.