Lions closing out another disappointing season

DENVER — A season that started with promise is winding down to another frustrating finish for the Detroit Lions. A 27-17 loss at Denver on Sunday was Detroit's eighth straight after a 2-0-1 start to 2019.

The Lions hoped to be playing for playoff positioning with a game remaining but all that's left to decide is where they will pick next spring. They are 3-11-1 and, if things remain the same after next week, will have the third selection in the 2020 NFL draft with a home game left against the Green Bay Packers, a team fighting for playoff seeding.

"It's frustrating but that's just part of this game," defensive end Trey Flowers said. "You sacrifice, you work hard, sometimes it don't go your way. Unfortunately a lot of times it didn't go our way this year but it's just like that tree - you've got to keep swinging until it comes down."

Flowers knows the highs of this game; he played in three straight Super Bowls with New England, winning two, before joining his former defensive coordinator in Detroit this year. But Matt Patricia hasn't been able to duplicate the success of the Patriots as head coach in the Motor City, going 9-21-1 with one game left in his second season.