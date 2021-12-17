Likely without Kenny Clark, Packers aim to stop Ravens’ strong run game Sunday

Extra points

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was able to take part in the Friday practice before last week’s win over Chicago, did not practice on Friday, meaning he will not have practiced at all heading into Sunday’s game. “He did not do anything today other than our walkthrough prior to practice. But as far as him playing in the game, we don't have any concerns,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, you’d love to have him get those live reps just for the timing purposes. But again, is it what it is. We’ll make the best of it, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be ready to go.” … The Packers could be thin at wide receiver behind Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, with Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) listed as doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) questionable. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was able to practice on a limited basis all week as he comes back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, was ruled out for Sunday but the progress he made during the week was encouraging. … The Packers also ruled out right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle). … LaFleur said he isn’t worrying about how the Cleveland Browns having their Saturday game against the Las Vegas Raiders moved to Monday will impact next week’s Packers-Browns game on Christmas Day afternoon. The Browns would be playing on five days rest, but it seems highly unlikely that the league would move that game, too. “I’m not going to worry about that. We’re solely focused on the Baltimore Ravens,” LaFleur said. “If we focus on anything other than that, we’re not going to put ourselves in the best position to win a football game against one of the best teams in the league. We’ll adjust.”