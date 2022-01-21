Like Packers, 49ers hoping to avoid more special teams mishaps in Saturday's game

"I just look at the tape," 49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. "I don't really look at any of that stuff that you're referring to. I just look at tape and I see some really good players on tape. ... So you never want to go into any game with any preconceived notions. You want to go into every game, it's its own game. We're going in with full respect for our opponent just like any other game."

The Packers haven't exactly earned that respect this season as they have struggled in nearly every aspect of special teams a year after coach Matt LaFleur fired coordinator Shawn Mennenga and promoted Maurice Drayton to replace him.

They allowed a 97-yard punt return to Jakeem Grant and failed to recover an onside kick in Week 14 against Chicago.

Even the usually reliable Mason Crosby had his issues kicking. He had made a franchise-record 27 straight field goals going back to last season until he missed three field goals and an extra point in a Week 5 win at Cincinnati.

That began a stretch when Crosby missed 8 of 14 field-goal tries, including two more in a Week 9 loss at Kansas City when they also committed a turnover on a punt return.