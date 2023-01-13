Like his ‘brother’ Allen Lazard, Packers' Robert Tonyan preps for possibly playing elsewhere in 2023

GREEN BAY — In the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers’ New Year’s Day victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard took a page out of the Preston & Za’Darius Smith interviewing playbook and held a joint session with reporters in front of their side-by-side lockers.

“This is my brother right here,” Lazard insisted. “Absolutely.”

“Could be,” Tonyan chimed in supportively.

Just like the ol’ Smith Bros. act, Tonyan and Lazard aren’t really related. But they are proof of the old saying that friends are the family you choose, and they became even closer throughout the Packers’ tumultuous 2022 season — a year that just might wind up being the last one either of them will have spent in green and gold.

“That’s my best friend on the team,” Tonyan said. “Where we came from, coming into the league undrafted, counted out. We were basically up for the same last roster spot in years past, and just seeing him fight it out, getting cut (in 2019) and being on practice squad for no reason, and then coming back and making an impact, (was inspiring).

“When you have that bond with someone, you know everything about them — what they’re thinking and vice versa. So, when you go out on the field, and you’re on the same side (of the formation) basically every play, it’s just so comfortable. You’re at ease and you know what they’re bringing to the table and how they prepare.

“We’d just sit this locker and just talk for hours, driving to and from practice together every day, hanging out basically every day as well. He truly means the world to me.”

Said Lazard of the foundation of their bond: “Bobby and I, we’ve been counted out numerous times in our lives, in our careers. To be counted out is nothing new for us.”

And when it comes to being on the 2023 Packers’ roster, they’re basically being counted out again. Both Lazard and Tonyan will be unrestricted free agents in March, and in an offseason that could bring sweeping roster changes, both are likely to be playing for someone else next year.

“Hopefully, they want me here. I’ve been pretty thankful to be here and grateful to be here,” Tonyan said. “(We’ll) see what happens. That’s what agents are for.”

Asked if he would prefer to stay in Green Bay, Tonyan replied, “I mean, I really have no idea. I have zero. I love everyone in this locker room. I’m close to home (in Indiana), my family gets to come to every home game. We’ll see. I just have no idea. Zero idea.”

After a breakout season in 2020, when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied with Kansas City Chiefs perennial All-Pro Travis Kelce for the most TDs at his position that season — Tonyan went into 2021 poised for another big year and a potentially lucrative new deal at season’s end.

Instead, he got off to a slow statistical start (15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets in the first seven weeks) and then suffered the torn ACL in an Oct. 28 win at Arizona, at the end of a 33-yard catch-and-run — his longest play of the season — late in the third quarter.

Tonyan had played the 2021 season on a second-round restricted free agent tender worth $3.384 million, so the injury cost Tonyan on the unrestricted free agent market. He ended up settling for a one-year, $2.45 million prove-it deal to return to the Packers, a deal that also included per-game roster bonuses that would be worth a total of $1.5 million.

Tonyan ended up playing in all 17 games and caught 53 passes on 67 targets for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Lions, Tonyan played 37 of the Packers’ 60 offensive snaps and caught all three passes he was thrown for 29 yards.

“My goal was to play all the games and that’s what I did. I’m happy I was able to be out there fighting with the team for all 17 games, but wish it was more for sure,” Tonyan said. “It’s just a disappointing finish. Obviously, we have higher expectations for this locker room and the team.”

Tonyan seemed to be frustrated at times during the season, both with his role and with his impatience about returning to his pre-injury form. For much of the year, he didn’t stretch the field down the seam like he had before the ACL tear, but as he showed by breaking wide open for a 21-yard touchdown against the Vikings, he was trending in the right direction late in the year.

“A lot of times, when you’re coming off a major surgery, it takes a minute,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged.

Still, having worked his way up from a late-season practice-squad addition in 2017 to one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets during the first of the quarterback’s back-to-back NFL MVP seasons in 2020, Tonyan surely wanted to have a greater impact this year.

How that impacts his market in free agency remain to be seen, but whatever happens, Tonyan seemed at peace with his possible relocation as the players cleaned out their lockers earlier this week.

“There’s so many people in this locker room with the same situation as me. Where the chips may fall is not up to us,” Tonyan said. “The talent that we have in this locker room, to not even get in the playoffs, that’s definitely the tough part.

“There’s a lot of people that we might not ever play with again. That’s the reality of an NFL locker room. Human nature, it’s kind of always in your mind at some percentage, but I just tried to be present and thankful. It is disappointing and frustrating, because as a team you think you can do more, and as an individual you think you can do more. So it is tough.”