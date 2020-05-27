Like Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones ‘would love to be a lifelong Packer’ – but will he?

“With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That's my take on that."

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones was terrific when healthy during his first two seasons, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and scoring 13 total touchdowns, bringing a vastly different element to the Packers’ underutilized running game under previous head coach Mike McCarthy. But he only played in 12 games each of those first two seasons and ended both on injured reserve with knee injuries.

In his first year playing for Matt LaFleur, Jones had more carries last season (236) than he did his first two years combined (214), caught more passes (49) than he did in his first two years (35) and carried the offense during a four-game stretch in which No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams was sidelined with a toe injury.

“Certainly, Aaron was dynamic for us,” Gutekunst said earlier this offseason. “Him and Davante, from an explosive play (standpoint), they were kind of carrying us a little bit there. So, I think I was impressed with his ability to stay healthy and stay out there.