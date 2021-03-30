Like a good neighbor, NFL sets up Patrick Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers matchup with addition of 17th game in 2021

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was a fan of Patrick Mahomes long before the two NFL MVPs and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks began pitching State Farm insurance together.
Now, thanks to the NFL officially adding a 17th game to the 2021 NFL schedule, perhaps the Green Bay Packers’ 37-year-old star and the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-year-old star will get to do something they have yet to do: face off in a game.
Mahomes missed the Packers’ 31-24 victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in October 2019 with a dislocated kneecap, and the Packers’ NFC Championship Game losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two postseasons prevented Rodgers and Mahomes from going head-to-head in Super Bowl LIV or LV.
But with the NFL expanding its regular-season schedule to 17 games (and reducing the preseason schedule to three games per team) for this coming season, they will get their chance to duel at Arrowhead if both are healthy for the matchup. (The Packers and Chiefs did face off in the 2018 and 2019 preseasons, but Mahomes and Rodgers sat out those games.)
“Obviously, he’s an extremely talented player. I love putting on the film and watching him and his arm angles and throwing ability and his eye manipulation. He’s an extreme talent in the league,” Rodgers said the week of that 2019 game before Mahomes was ruled out.
When told his coach, Matt LaFleur, had said he was the quarterback Mahomes “is most similar to” because of their off-platform throws, changing arm angles, arm strength and accuracy, Rodgers replied, “I mean, it’s hard as an active player to make a comparison like that, and I don’t want to do him any disservice. I think he’s a phenomenal player. He does some incredible things on the field.
“I enjoy watching guys who have similar styles. He’s able to extend plays. He’s obviously very talented throwing the ball on the run to either side. He’s got the arm to put it all over the field. He obviously had a fantastic year (in 2018) winning MVP and I think he’s going to be around for a while doing that.”
To add the 17th game, the NFL paired up NFC and AFC divisions, with the NFC North drawing the AFC West. The teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season will match up, and the Packers (13-3) and Chiefs (14-2) won their respective divisions. The AFC will get the additional home game this year; the NFC will get it in 2022.
Meanwhile, the NFC teams will host two preseason games while playing one exhibition on the road in 2021, with the AFC then getting the additional home preseason games in 2022. That means each team will host 10 total games each year, preseason included.
With a road game against the Chiefs officially added to their slate, the Packers’ already challenging 2021 schedule got that much tougher. Of their 16 games, 10 will be against teams that made the playoffs this past season, including two matchups with NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears.
In addition to their home-and-home series with the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, the Packers are also set to play host to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football team at home. Seattle, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Washington, Chicago and L.A. all made the playoffs last year, with the Packers beating the Rams at Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC title game.
On the road, the Packers will travel to face the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and the Chiefs. Kansas City, New Orleans and Baltimore made the playoffs last year, while the injury-riddled 49ers fell to 6-10 after losing to Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV a year earlier.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday during the league’s a two-day virtual meeting of owners, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the expansion of the regular-season schedule a “monumental moment in NFL history,” as it marks the first time the schedule has been expanded since the league went from a 14-game schedule to 16 games in 1978. The league is not adding a second bye week as part of the expansion.
Goodell also said the league is aiming to have full stadiums for the 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced games to be played in empty or near-empty stadiums all year.
"All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell said. “Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season."
In addition to the expanded schedule, the NFL also announced that each of its 32 teams will play at least one international game over an eight-year span beginning with the 2022 season.
The Packers are the only team in the NFL to have not played in the international series, as the club has been unwilling to give up a home game in the league’s smallest market, and team president/CEO Mark Murphy has been hopeful that a 17th game might clear the way for the Packers to play outside of the United States.
“I think it’d be great for the organization, I think our players would love it, and we’ve got a pretty big fan base in Great Britain,” Murphy said in 2019 of a possible London game. “It’s the same issues (every year). I think it’s going to take the league getting involved and saying, ‘For the good of the league, we need the Packers to play an international game.’
“One of the things that we have talked about would be if you ever go to 17 games — maybe two preseason and 17 regular season — then everybody would play an international game. So no one would have to give up a home game. But that’s just a preliminary discussion. It’s an interesting concept. If you really want to grow the game internationally, that would give you a lot of opportunities.”
Photos: Packers’ 2020 season in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
"We're not closing the door for anything...but yeah it definitley feels weird. Looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year."— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 25, 2021
Free Agent C @Linsley71 discusses free agency and the Packers
⬇️AUDIO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dNh6eCbG3P