Let’s (not) make a deal: Packers stand pat on record day at NFL trade deadline

GREEN BAY — At one point during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers said he was hoping to break some trade news during his time on the program.

“Obviously we’re coming up on (the deadline),” Rodgers said roughly 90 minutes before the NFL’s 3 p.m. cutoff time for trades to be consummated. “I was kind of hoping there’d be some news during this show that we could break in live time. That would be pretty cool.”

That didn’t happen — and after Rodgers clicked off his home webcam, his Green Bay Packers didn’t make any trades, either. And that almost certainly left the four-time NFL MVP quarterback feeling the same as many in the team’s passionate fan base: Disappointed.

On an NFL trade deadline day unlike any other — there were a record 10 trades league-wide, with all three of the Packers’ NFC North division rivals being part of those deals — the Packers ultimately stood pat, despite a four-game losing streak that leaves them at 3-5 entering Sunday’s road matchup with the 1-6 Detroit Lions.

The division-leading Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, a former first-round pick, in a deal with the Lions. And the Chicago Bears, who in a seven-day span had traded away their two best defensive players, turned around and acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers — a player whom, according to multiple reports, the Packers were pursuing as well.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did not speak with reporters Tuesday, but that’s not unusual. Gutekunst, like GM Ted Thompson before him, rarely speaks to the media during the season, and while he surely would have held a news conference had the team made a trade, being in conversations with other teams about potential trades isn’t exactly earth-shaking news.

And for the just-do-something crowd, being in trade talks without actually acquiring anyone surely isn’t reassuring.

“It really comes down to opportunity,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, the day after the team’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. “If the right opportunity presents itself, I know that Gutey’s all on board of trying to upgrade our roster. You’re always trying to do that. But we’re not just going to do a silly deal.”

It’s difficult to deny that the Packers’ offense — a unit that ranks 26th in the 32-team NFL in scoring (18.1 points per game), 17th in total offense (339.9 yards per game), 22nd in third-down efficiency (37.4%) and 26th in passing yards per play (6.14) — could’ve used an infusion of new blood and energy at wide receiver or tight end.

The wide receiver group has predictably struggled following the March 17 trade of two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, and with veteran mainstays Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb dealing with injuries, veteran pickup Sammy Watkins making minimal contributions, and rookie draft picks Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Samori Touré enduring the typical ups-and-downs all young players endure, Rodgers hasn’t been anything close to the back-to-back NFL MVP he was the past two seasons.

With his 39th birthday a month away, Rodgers sounded like a player hoping for big news Tuesday but not necessarily expecting it.

“The trade deadline has really become an interesting thing,” Rodgers told McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk. “I think earlier in my career, there wasn’t really any movement — ever. There weren’t big names going. You weren’t seeing starters, Pro Bowlers, All-Pro guys switch teams. It just never really happened. It was so rare. It was like, ‘Whoa, who got traded?’

“Now, it’s way more common. I don’t know if it’s because there’s, I don’t want to call it ‘tanking,’ but there’s teams that really value those draft picks and are looking at guys in the last year of their contract or have one more year on their contract that they don’t feel like they can retain or they’re not going to want to retain and want to get some value for them. So you’re seeing more of that.”

Just not with the Packers. Rodgers reiterated that he had “had conversations with Brian the past few weeks” and said that he wasn’t surprised the team had pursued Claypool, a 2020 second-round pick from Notre Dame who is under contract through the 2023 season as part of his four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal.

A league source confirmed the Packers’ interest in Claypool, whom the Steelers drafted with the 49th overall pick in 2020 — 23 selections after the Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round at No. 26, and 13 picks before Green Bay took running back AJ Dillon at No. 62.

Whether the Packers were willing to part with a third-rounder for Claypool is unclear, but the Steelers surely saw value in the Bears’ second-round pick and the Packers presumably weren’t willing to sweeten their offer and surrender even more valuable draft capital.

That said, it’ll be interesting to see how the Packers’ inactivity will play in the locker room, and whether the decision not to make a big move will be viewed as Gutekunst waving the white flag on the season.

After all, Gutekunst opting to stand pat the past three years could be backed up by the team’s record: The Packers were 7-1 at the 2019 deadline, 5-2 at the 2020 deadline and 7-1 at last year’s deadline.

At 3-5, though, if the playoffs started today, the Packers would be outside looking in and the San Francisco 49ers would get the seventh and final NFC playoff spot at 4-4.

Asked last week if he believed the Packers needed to add a receiver in a trade, Lazard, who missed last Sunday’s game at Buffalo with a shoulder injury, emphatically said no.

“I have the utmost confidence in those guys,” Lazard said of his fellow receivers. “We've preached to them all year about they're in this building for a reason. It's not by accident. They're very talented individuals and more than capable of going out there and showcasing their talents at the best of their ability.

“And at the end of the day, when you’ve got ‘12’ back there, really anything's possible.”