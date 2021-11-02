Let’s (not) make a deal: NFL trade deadline passes without Packers adding tight end, other help

GREEN BAY — The NFL trade deadline came and went, and the Green Bay Packers stood pat — meaning any roster help they find from here on out will have to come from the waiver wire or on-the-street free agents.

After losing starting tight end Robert Tonyan to a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during Thursday night’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Packers appeared to be in the market for help at tight end. Reports said they were doing their due diligence on several tight ends thought to be available via trade — the New York Giants’ Evan Engram or the Atlanta Falcons’ Hayden Hurst.

But neither Engram, a 2017 first-round pick, nor Hurst, a 2018 first-rounder, moved teams Tuesday, so the Packers will move forward with Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis on the active roster, plus Bronson Kaufusi on the practice squad.

“Bobby provided so much, and the thing that you really, truly appreciate about a guy like him is even when he wasn’t getting the targets, he was still doing his job,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Tonyan. “Again, I feel sick for him, just knowing how much that he puts into this game, not only during the season, but in the offseason. … It’s definitely disappointing for us as a football team and I know it is for him, as well.”