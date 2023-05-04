GREEN BAY — There aren’t many long-term evaluations to be made at the annual post-draft rookie minicamp — nor should there be, given how the new kids on the block are learning a mind-blowing new playbook and running around the Don Hutson Center without pads — only in helmets, their newly-issued jerseys and shorts.

But one thing will be hard to miss at the first practice on Friday afternoon: The dudes lining up on the Green Bay Packers’ defensive line — including fourth-round pick Colby Wooden and fifth-round pick Karl Brooks — won’t be the space-eating behemoths who once manned those positions.

In a trend that has coincided with the proliferation of athletic, elusive quarterbacks on the offensive side of the ball, teams are moving toward lighter, quicker defensive linemen.

The hope is not only to mitigate the mobility and shiftiness of the modern-day QBs — such as Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and even the Packers’ new starter, Jordan Love — but to counteract the nouveau offensive schemes that rely on quick, short passes, often behind the line of scrimmage.

“I think you see it more and more,” explained Packers assistant college scouting director Patrick Moore, who scouted both Wooden (listed at 273 pounds) at Auburn and Brooks (listed at 296 pounds) at Bowling Green State. “I mean, Hurts, Mahomes, our guy, quarterbacks are breaking the pocket more. And a lot more offenses are throwing stuff behind the line of scrimmage.

“It just helps guys to chase plays down and make plays. We need to get faster.”

When the 1996 Packers won Super Bowl XXXI, their defense was No. 1 in total defense (259.8 yards per game) and No. 4 in run defense (88.5 yards per game. That line was anchored by 340-pound nose tackle Gilbert Brown.

When the 2010 Packers won Super Bowl XLV, they ranked fifth in total defense (309.1 yards per game) but No 18 in run defense (114.9 yards per game). That line featured 340-pound Ryan Pickett and 337-pound B.J Raji, and another wide body — 340-pound Howard Green — delivered one of the game’s biggest plays when he hit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, resulting in safety Nick Collins’ pick-six interception.

As of now, the heaviest linemen on the 2023 roster are 6-foot-5, 338-pound Jonathan Ford (who didn’t play a single snap last season) and 6-4, 330-pound T.J. Slaton. The Packers’ best lineman is two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, who checks in at 6-3 and 314 pounds.

“I would think (the shift happened) in the last 10 years for sure. More in the last five or six,” Moore said. “It’s just the evolution of the game of getting more speed and skill guys and not necessarily the big bruisers as much anymore.”

Both Wooden and Brooks fit the new style. Although Wooden said in a conference call with reporters during the draft that he’s up to 283 pounds, he also said some teams viewed him as a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker, whereas the Packers were very clear about wanting him inside at defensive tackle.

“I feel like my versatility is my biggest weapon. The ability to play inside and outside,” said Wooden, who had 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks — including six sacks and 11.5 TFLs last year — in three seasons as a starter at Auburn and ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

“Me using my quickness on the guards in pass-rush situations and passing downs, I feel like the matchup favors me. Maybe I use my quickness and length and use my build to my advantage.”

Brooks, meanwhile, actually was an edge rusher for the Falcons, despite playing at nearly 300 pounds. The Packers liked his production (27.5 career sacks, 46 career tackles for loss) but also his ability to move as a bigger player.

“There were times when he was a man among boys,” Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said.

As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Brooks had 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 50 overall tackles. He also forced two fumbles, batted down four passes and was a first-team all-MAC conference selection, but he agreed with the Packers’ assessment that he’s an interior player, not an edge rusher.

“That’s where I see myself playing,” Brooks said. “I came in (to Bowling Green State) at 240 pounds … When that COVID year came, I ended up getting 10 pounds up in my weight, but I was still fast. I was still twitchy off the ball. And then, I just got around 300 pounds, but it wasn’t bad weight. It was all good weight, so I kind of just kept going up, but I still had my speed. I didn’t feel sluggish on the field.”

That’s not all that different than the path the Packers’ first-round pick, Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness, took after arriving on campus as a 220-pound freshman. While pegged as an edge rusher/outside linebacker in the Packers’ system, Van Ness often played inside for the Hawkeyes and certainly could line up there in the NFL, too — even at the 272 pounds the Packers list him at.

The challenge, of course, is for lighter defensive linemen to still hold up against the run. If they can, the Packers believe their better equipped to handle the challenges today’s offenses present.

“Just the speed of the game, and just the lateral speed needed to go make plays on the edge,” Moore explained. “(You want) more athletic guys that can be physical to set the edge, can hold double teams but really more than anything just chase things down.

“I think it’s just the nature of the offenses now, you need guys who are more athletic and have more speed.”