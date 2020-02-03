Legendary Packers safety Willie Wood dies at 83

Willie Wood, a Hall of Fame safety whose key interception in Super Bowl I helped carry the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs, died Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C. He was 83.

"The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "Willie's success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans. While his health challenges kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie's family and friends."

In what was initially billed as the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game following the 1966 season, the heavily favored Packers were holding a tenuous 14-10 lead over the Chiefs at halftime. On Kansas City's first possession of the third quarter, driving near midfield, quarterback Len Dawson felt pressure and tossed a wobbly pass that Wood picked off and returned 50 yards to the Chiefs' 5-yard line.

Thanks to what legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi called "the steal of the game," Green Bay scored on the next play for a 21-10 lead and never looked back.

