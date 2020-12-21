Legend lost: HOF linebacker Kevin Greene, who served as Packers assistant coach, dies at 58

“He had an infectious personality,” Capers said. “He influenced everybody that he was around. Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him because he not only produced as a player, but because as good of a player as he was he was an even better person.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II noted the effect Greene had on the team.

“We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene,” Rooney said. “His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family.

“When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl 30. Kevin’s energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans.”

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

“So sad to hear the news of Kevin Greene passing away,” said Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. “I only had a couple of interactions with him but when we did talk he always spoke with great energy and passion.”

Added Heyward's teammate, Stephon Tuitt, on Twitter: