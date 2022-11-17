Leaping to the façade: LeRoy Butler’s name unveiled at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — At the same end of Lambeau Field where he once leapt into the stands to create one of the most iconic celebrations in NFL history, Green Bay Packers legendary safety LeRoy Butler saw his name was unveiled on the stadium’s historic façade during Thursday’s prime-time matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

And then, he did one last Lambeau Leap for good measure.

Joined on the field by his family and a host of his 1990s teammates — Frank Winders, Sean Jones, Santana Dotson, Antonio Freeman, Earl Dotson and others — Butler thanked the fans (and his sponsors) during a brief address to the crowd.

But first, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called for the unveiling of Butler’s name. Calling him “an integral part of our dominant defenses of the 1990s” and introducing him as the “inventor of the Lambeau Leap,” Murphy had the green tarpaulin removed from the wall, where Butler’s name and tenure with the team (1990-2001) appeared on the façade in the stadium’s southeast corner.

That’s when Butler became the 28th name to be placed on the façade, following recent inductees Brett Favre and Charles Woodson.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter also called Butler “one of the game’s greatest” before presenting Butler with his Hall of Fame ring of excellence.

Butler thanked former team president Bob Harlan, late PR director Lee Remmel, fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer and retired Packers general manager Ron Wolf and retired head coach Mike Holmgren before asking fans to give his former teammates a standing ovation for their contributions to the team’s success during his career.

After a video of Butler’s career highlights played on the scoreboard, Butler took one final Lambeau Leap into the stands before leaving the field as the second half was set to begin.

A second-round pick from Florida State in 1990, Butler played his first two seasons at cornerback before general manager Ron Wolf hired head coach Mike Holmgren in 1992. Holmgren’s defensive coordinator, Ray Rhodes, decided to move Butler to safety, where he’d spend the next 10 years. While Butler moved in part to make room for rookie cornerback Terrell Buckley, Rhodes also liked the idea of using Butler’s diverse skill set at safety.

It proved to be the best thing that could have happened to Butler. He finished his career with 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, a Super Bowl XXXI title with the 1996 team and a Super Bowl XXXII appearance with the 1997 team. He was named first-team All-Pro four times and selected to the Pro Bowl four times. He also was a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade team.

Cobb returns

Activated earlier in the day after a four-game stay on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets on Oct. 16, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb didn’t waste any time contributing.

His 24-yard catch on second-and-9 ignited a drive that led to the Packers’ first points of the game. The drive ended in a 14-yard Aaron Rodgers-to-Christian Watson touchdown pass.

“This is a really tough league and I’m obviously coming off a very significant injury — and we’ve got a seven-game season (left),” Cobb said earlier in the week. “Obviously, it’s a little difficult because I haven’t practiced in four weeks and we have a short week.”

Cobb later had a third-quarter 28-yard catch-and-run from Rodgers to move the ball into Tennessee territory again. Five plays later, Rodgers and Watson connected again for an 8-yard score that pulled the Packers to within 20-17 after their two-point conversion succeeded on Aaron Jones’ jet sweep flip pass.

Linemen good to go

Despite being listed as questionable after not taking part in any of the Packers’ light practices during the week, both left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins were active for the game and started at their usual positions, keeping the preferred five-man line intact for another week.

Given the ups-and-downs of both players’ recoveries from their respective left knee ACL tears, playing on a short week with little time to recover from Sunday’s win over Dallas might’ve been a challenge. But the medical staff managed both players’ workloads during the three days in between games and had them ready.