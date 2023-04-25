GREEN BAY — When Brian Gutekunst wasn’t talking about Aaron Rodgers — when the news breaks that you’ve traded your future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback moments before you step to the podium, draft-related questions do tend to take a back seat — one of the few areas of the Green Bay Packers’ roster that Gutekunst was asked about was the safety position.

And with good reason.

Even Gutekunst, set to preside over his sixth NFL Draft as the Packers GM, had to acknowledge that the position is very much in flux.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos, who did not miss a start during his four-year run in Green Bay, still on the free-agent market and set to turn 30 this week, the Packers likely will have to replace a player who was steady as they come, even if his playmaking (seven interceptions, four sacks, one fumble recovery, zero forced fumbles in 66 regular-season games) wasn’t all that frequent.

The other starter at safety, 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage, had his fifth-year option picked up last offseason (at a price tag of $7.9 million) but lost his starting spot to Rudy Ford late in the 2022 season before regaining it a few weeks later. Even if he’s an opening day starter in 2023, there’s no reason to think he’s a slam dunk to return next year.

That leaves Ford as the nominal starter alongside Savage at this point, with Dallin Leavitt, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter and free-agent addition Tarvarius Moore as the other alternatives. All five of those players are special-teams players more so than every-down defensive players.

But, Gutekunst said, everyone in that group is in the mix to battle for a starting spot, and in a draft that’s weak at safety, one might in fact end up being a starter.

“It will be interesting to see those guys compete,” Gutekunst said. “We brought some guys back that we’re excited about their opportunities.

“But that’s certainly an area right now with Adrian Amos not being here — and he was such kind of a pillar back there for us — there’s a little bit of a void there. There are some guys that are eager to try to fill that void, and certainly as we go through the draft and the rest of free agency after the draft and training camp, that’s certainly an area we’ll be looking at.”

Meanwhile, at cornerback, the Packers feel good about their top four players in All-Pro Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes and Keisean Nixon, who in addition to being the best return man in the league last season is also the coaches’ top choice to serve as the nickel cornerback in sub packages.

How quickly Stokes will be ready for action after suffering knee and ankle injuries that required surgery and ended his season after nine games is unclear, but coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry like their depth even if Stokes isn’t ready for camp.

“It's going to be a competitive situation. It might be a situation where you see three different guys in there at various times,” LaFleur said at the annual NFL Meetings last month. “They're going to have to earn their snaps. But competition, I'm a big believer it brings out the best in everybody. So I'm excited to see how that room progresses, especially with some new voices in there.”

Packers depth chart

No. Name Pos. Height Weight Age Exp. College 23 Jaire Alexander CB 5-foot-10 196 pounds 26 6 Louisville 21 Eric Stokes CB 6-0 194 24 3 Georgia 20 Rudy Ford S 6-0 210 28 7 Auburn 26 Darnell Savage S 5-11 198 25 5 Maryland 29 Rasul Douglas CB 6-2 209 27 7 West Virginia 25 Keisean Nixon CB 5-10 200 25 5 South Carolina 22 Shemar Jean-Charles CB 5-10 184 24 3 Appalachian State 35 Corey Ballantine CB 5-11 196 27 5 Washburn 43 Kiondre Thomas CB 6-0 186 25 1 Kansas State 41 Benjie Franklin CB 6-0 172 26 1 Tarleton State N/A Tyrell Ford CB 5-11 188 25 1 Waterloo (Canada) 24 Tariq Carpenter S 6-3 230 24 2 Georgia Tech 6 Dallin Leavitt S 5-10 195 28 5 Utah State 38 Innis Gaines S 6-1 202 24 2 Texas Christian N/A Tarvarius Moore S 6-1 200 26 6 Southern Mississippi N/A James Wiggins S 5-11 209 25 2 Cincinnati

Best in class

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The 6-1, 193-pound Gonzalez ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, and with his length and speed, he figures to be the top cornerback taken in a class that might only have two or three worthy of a first-round pick.

Although he only started one year at Oregon (12 games, opting out of the Ducks’ bowl game), he started 18 games at Colorado over the 2020 and 2021 seasons before entering the transfer portal. His four career interceptions all came for the Ducks as a true junior last season.

“Everybody was asking if I had ball skills. I went out and showed I've got the ball skills to trust in,” Gonzalez said of not having any interceptions for the Buffaloes. “I knew I had that my whole life, but I just had to go and make the plays.”

Best of the rest

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois; Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State; Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland; Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M; Brian Branch, S, Alabama.

Pick to click

Jartavius "Quan" Martin, S, Illinois

If the Packers do go safety at some point — perhaps on Day 2, in the third round — the 5-11, 194-pound Martin may very well be the pick.

The team brought him to Lambeau Field for one of its 30 allotted pre-draft visits, and his final season with the Illini made him a top prospect at a position that’s thin in this draft.

As a fifth-year senior last year, Martin earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, intercepting three passes, breaking up 14 more and forcing two fumbles. He finished with a team-high 51 tackles, and his high relative athletic score (9.29 on a 10.0 scale) make him the kind of athlete Gutekunst covets.

He can also play both safety spots and line up in the slot as well.

“My versatility. I feel like that’s the edge for me,” Martin said at the annual NFL scouting combine in February. “I feel like I’m the most versatile DB in this draft. Just to be able to play every position on the back end, I feel like, is going to give me the edge.”

History lesson

Before last year, when Carpenter, as a seventh-round pick, was the only defensive back the Packers drafted, both Gutekunst and his GM predecessor, Ted Thompson, made the secondary a primary focus.

Thompson used his 2014 and 2015 first-round picks on the secondary (Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Arizona State safety/cornerback Damarious Randall) and also invested three second-round picks in the back end: Miami (Ohio) cornerback Quinten Rollins (No. 62) in 2015; Washington’s Kevin King (No. 33) in 2017; and North Carolina State safety Josh Jones (No. 61) in 2017.

The King pick came after Thompson traded back, out of the first round, and thereby missed out on University of Wisconsin edge rusher T.J. Watt, who won the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Of those five picks, no one remains on the roster.

Gutekunst, meanwhile, has had seven first-round picks in his first four drafts as GM and picked defensive backs with three of them: Alexander (No. 18 in 2018); Savage (No. 21 in 2019) and Stokes (No. 29 last year).

The other four first-rounders have been outside linebacker Rashan Gary (No. 12 in 2019); quarterback Jordan Love (No. 26 in 2020); inside linebacker Quay Walker (No. 22 in 2022); and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (No. 28 in 2022).

