PACKERS | NOTES

Last day at Lambeau? Aaron Rodgers knows Sunday might be his final home game with Packers

packers notes photo 1-4

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves Lambeau Field after Sunday's win over the Vikings.

 MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers understands the scenario.

While the Green Bay Packers quarterback would love nothing more to beat the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football” and punch his team’s ticket to the NFL postseason, he also knows his team will be the NFC’s No. 7 seed — meaning a home playoff game cannot happen.

And that means the Packers’ prime-time matchup with the Lions will be his final game at Lambeau Field if he decides to retire after the season.

But the four-time NFL MVP said he hasn’t thought too much about that possibility and that it won’t affect his decision-making process after the season, either.

“I'm (still) going to take some time after the season,” Rodgers said during his usual Wednesday Q&A session with reporters at his locker. “I've got a lot of great memories here at Lambeau — and hopefully can add another one on Sunday.”

Asked if he believes any last-time-at-Lambeau thoughts might cross his mind during the game, though, Rodgers admitted they will.

“I mean, for sure, just because you don't know what the future holds,” Rodgers said. “But when I think about that, it's nothing but gratitude. Not remorse or sadness, just gratitude for the time that I've been here, the amazing memories that I've had on this field.

“(There’s) been a lot of great moments, but (I’m) still undecided (about next season). We're all undecided about the future. (I’m) just going to enjoy Sunday night and hopefully have some more to play for.”

Slippery when wet?

In the aftermath of last Sunday’s 41-17 loss to the Packers, some Minnesota Vikings fans took to social media to bemoan the slippery field conditions. One Twitter user even put together a compilation of all the times Vikings players slipped and fell during the game. 

“I mean, we have to play on the same field,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur pointed out.

Nevertheless, facing an artificial turf, dome team in the Lions might lead to some measure of home-field — or home surface, as it were — advantage, LaFleur acknowledged.

“Probably. You always have an advantage when you're at home, no different than when we have to go somewhere else and play. It’s an advantage (to the) home team, typically. I think you’ve just got to deal with it the best you can.”

Health watch

Rodgers was the only member of the 53-man roster who did not take part in the jog-through style practice on Wednesday. He was listed with his right thumb and knee injuries on the official injury report but did not aggravate either injury against the Vikings.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) and kick returner Keisean Nixon (groin) both took part on a limited basis, as did left tackle David Bakhtiari, who returned to action against the Vikings for his first game since a Dec. 2 appendectomy.

“I just think that coming off a physical game and this point in the season, a lot of Wednesdays are like that anyways,” LaFleur said of his decision to have such a low-impact practice. “Above-the-neck days just allow our guys a little bit more time to recover. Then we'll get back on a more normal routine (Thursday) and handle it the best we can.”

Watson said his hip didn’t get any worse against the Vikings, even though his status was in question all the way up until the inactive list was turned in 90 minutes before kickoff.

“It definitely felt good enough. That’s all I needed for the game, just to be able to go out there and be able to play my kind of football,” Watson said. “It felt good enough to do that.”

