Larry Stone: Pete Carroll, Seahawks must maximize the prime of Russell Wilson's career

But primes don't last forever, even for someone as supremely gifted as Wilson. His consistency, playmaking and durability have all been extraordinary. Once again, Wilson played every offensive snap for the Seahawks in 2019. In eight seasons, Wilson has not only started 123 out of 123 Seattle games, including the playoffs, he has missed just two snaps that weren't in garbage time. And he has missed just two practices — both to attend funerals.

Eventually, though, time is going to take its toll, as it always does, unless Wilson really is superhuman. When he first came into the league, Wilson said he wanted to play until he was 43, which would match the 20-year career of his idol, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Last year, Wilson amended that target age to 45, which is three years beyond where the eternal Tom Brady is now.

If anyone can do it, it's Wilson, who prides himself on using nutrition, fitness and mental training to keep himself in optimal condition. But there should definitely be a mission to maximize Wilson's presence while he is at the peak of his game.

Mind you, getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it is not a guarantee, or a birth right, even when gifted with the greatest of quarterbacks. Only two can make it each season, and just one will walk away with a title.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}