Lambeau goodbye? Mason Crosby's 3 first-half field goals carry Packers early

GREEN BAY — If Sunday night turns out to be Mason Crosby’s last game at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers veteran kicker reminded everyone once again that his accuracy in the swirling, chilly air of the historic stadium should never have been taken for granted.

The 38-year-old Crosby, in his 16th season, made three first-half field goals, connecting from 22, 49 and 48 yards to account for the Packers’ only points before halftime. After doinking a 56-yarder just before halftime of last week’s win over Minnesota off the crossbar and through the uprights for the longest successful field goal by a Packers kicker in stadium history, Crosby had a 53-yarder in the third quarter Sunday night hit the crossbar again — only this time it bounced back into the field of play for a miss.

Crosby finished with three in the Packers’ 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, which kept Green Bay out of the playoffs.

Crosby hasn’t said what his plans are for after this season, but there appears to be plenty of life left in his right leg — even if he hasn’t been as consistent on sending his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Crosby entered the fourth quarter Sunday night 25 of 29 (86.2%) on the season and 198 of 242 (81.8%) at Lambeau Field in the regular season during his career.

Asked last month whether he’s considered what he’ll do after this season, Crosby, who is set to become a free agent, replied, “The plan is to just keep rolling through this season and then we’ll see where that takes us. But I definitely don’t want it to end anytime soon.”

The drawback for the Packers was that Crosby kicking those field goals was evidence of their offensive woes inside the red zone and in goal-to-go situations. Crosby’s 22-yarder came after red-zone and goal-to-go failures, and the 49-yarder came after quarterback Aaron Rodgers was taken down for an 11-yard sack on third-and-5 from the Detroit 20-yard line, squelching another red-zone threat.

The Packers’ failure to score a touchdown in the first half was the second time they’ve failed to do so against the Lions this season. They also failed to reach the end zone in their 15-9 loss at Detroit at Ford Field on Nov. 6.

Line change

After watching Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson rack up a pair of first-half sacks, the Packers made a change on their offensive line, replacing right tackle Yosh Nijman with rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom.

Tom, who has played four of the five line positions this season, came in with 6 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first half, after Nijman was responsible for one of Hutchinson’s sacks and partly responsible for another. Nijman was also flagged for holding Hutchinson on one of his sacks, but the penalty was declined.

Nijman has been up-and-down and in-and-out of the lineup since he injured his shoulder on Christmas Day at Miami. Tom took over for him in that game, and he started in last week’s win over Minnesota as well. (Nijman played eight snaps in mop-up time.)

Big play erased

The Lions had what looked like a game-changing 70-yard touchdown by Jameson Williams wiped out by a holding penalty during the first half.

Facing third-and-1 from their own 34-yard line early in the second quarter and trailing 9-3, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a flea-flicker, which worked to perfection. Quarterback Jared Goff got the ball back from running back D’Andre Swift and found a wide-open Williams streaking across the field, hitting him at the Green Bay 43 in stride, with Williams doing the rest.

But while the Lions were celebrating, Packers defensive end Jarran Reed was standing next to a yellow flag, thrown on extra offensive lineman Matt Nelson for holding. The call was a good one — Nelson wrestled Reed to the ground from behind, a clear hold — and the Lions ended up punting.

Late flag

The Lions got a helping hand from Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas on kicker Michael Badgley’s 33-yard field goal to end the first half.

That field-goal attempt was supposed to be a 48-yarder, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur called timeout just before long-snapper Scott Daly was set to send the ball back to holder Jack Fox.

When LaFleur called timeout, Douglas decided to help nullify the play by sashaying through the line of scrimmage and taking the ball away from Daly. Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper took exception and shoved Douglas from behind. Douglas responded by slapping Skipper across the facemask — drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Considering Badgley missed from 46 yards out earlier in the game, those 15 yards might’ve made a significant difference.

Extra points

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who started his NFL career with the Lions, albeit briefly, and Douglas were the Packers’ captains. … Tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara, questionable all week with a calf injury, was active for the game. The Packers’ inactive list consisted of cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, and offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones. … The Lions played without cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was inactive with an elbow injury he sustained during practice on Friday. … Packers running back Aaron Jones set a career single-season high for rushing yards.