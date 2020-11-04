Lambeau Field to continue indefinite hold on hosting fans at Packers games

Due to the continued high levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across the state, the Green Bay Packers are continuing the indefinite hold on hosting fans for games at Lambeau Field this season.

In order to host fans, the area will need to see a significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates. This is based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials.

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said Wednesday. “Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.

“It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. If the situation improves in the community and state, we’ll be in position to safely welcome fans to games at Lambeau Field yet this season.

“We also remind our fans, when watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

To further encourage community members to wear face masks and to show support to those on the front lines, face masks will be installed on the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues in front of the Lambeau Field Atrium at 8 a.m. Thursday.