Lambeau echo? Packers ready for first of three practices inside quiet, empty stadium

Extra points

With long-snapper Hunter Bradley coming off the COVID-19 reserve list, the Packers waived two players Wednesday: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham, and offensive lineman Travis Bruffy. Fulgham had just been claimed off waivers last week. … LaFleur acknowledged what has been obvious through four days of practice: Offensive players are dropping far too many passes. “I definitely think we’ve had more drops,” LaFleur said. “(But) I think that’s to be expected. These guys didn't have an offseason, and certainly that’s something we’re addressing. We’re making sure our guys are getting those ball drills in post-practice.” … Fun-loving running back Jamaal Williams conducted his first Zoom call with reporters wearing a face covering that depicted the comic book villain The Joker on the front. … Williams said he’s holding off on giving fellow running back Aaron Jones a gift for his newborn son. “I want my ‘nephew’ to grow up first before I give him his present,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a tricycle or something, something better. I told him to get the trampoline. He got the trampoline so he could start working on his balance. I’ll tell you, that’s the key toy you need for your baby is a trampoline. Get that balance going.”