Lacking a first-round pick, Bears draft big TE, speedy WR, add to defense in draft

They acquired former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville to compete with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the former No. 2 overall pick struggled in his third season. They also signed five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham and former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Chicago was a first-round spectator in the draft for the second year in a row after sending the picks to Oakland for Khalil Mack prior to the 2018 season. Once it was their turn to pick, the Bears wasted no time taking a tight end, drafting Notre Dame's Cole Kmet at No. 43 before selecting Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50.

"He's the total package," coach Matt Nagy said of Kmet. "We were joking he's like RoboCop. He can block. He can catch. He can do a lot of good things."

WHO THEY GOT

A late bloomer at Tulsa with an explosive first step, the 6-foot-3, 261-pound Gipson will line up as an outside linebacker with the Bears.

He gained 60 pounds in college and went from four sacks as a junior to eight as a senior. He's looking forward to playing with Mack.

"He's one of my favorite players," said Gipson, whose father played basketball at Texas. "He's one of the guys I try to model my game after."