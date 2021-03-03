Knowing what he’s up against, Maurice Drayton embraces Packers’ history of special teams futility

GREEN BAY — Give Maurice Drayton this much: He knows his Green Bay Packers special teams history. Dismal as it may be.
Which means the new Packers special teams coordinator also knows he’ll have to overcome the inertia of the team’s largely inept history in that department as he takes over responsibility for the coverage units, return units and specialists.
Promoted last month by coach Matt LaFleur in the wake of LaFleur’s firing of Shawn Mennenga, Drayton’s first Q&A session with reporters came with a history lesson.
“If you go back all the way to 1992 when Nolan Cromwell was the special teams coordinator (and go) all the way to Shawn Mennenga, I believe it’s been 10 coordinators, correct?” Drayton asked reporters.
Actually, Drayton is No. 10 since the Packers’ modern renaissance began in 1992 under Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf, coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Brett Favre. His nine predecessors: Cromwell (1992-’97), Johnny Holland (1998), Steve Ortmayer (1999), Frank Novak (2000-’02), John Bonamego (2003-’05), Mike Stock (2006-’08), Shawn Slocum (2009-’14), Ron Zook (2015-’18) and Mennenga (2019-’20).
“And we’ve only finished in the top 10 one time in the last 15 years — under Mike Stock, correct?” Drayton continued.
Indeed, in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, in which teams are ranked in 22 special teams categories, the Packers’ lone top-10 finish under previous coach Mike McCarthy (2006-’18) or LaFleur was in 2007, when Stock’s units finished seventh.
In Gosselin’s rankings, which are so comprehensive they were among the reasons why he was honored with the 2004 Dick McCann Award and inducted into the writers’ wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Packers have finished last in the NFL four times since 1992 — in 2005 (under Bonamego), 2006 (under Stock), 2014 (under Slocum) and 2018 (under Zook). In Mennenga’s two years as coordinator, the Packers finished 26th in 2019 and 29th in 2020.
In addition, the units finished in the lowest quartile of the league an additional five times — 25th in 1999 (under Ortmayer), 26th in 2008 (under Stock), 31st in 2009 (under Slocum), 29th in 2010 (under Slocum) and 29th in 2016 (under Zook). That means over the past 22 seasons, the Packers have been among the NFL’s worst special teams units half the time.
Contrast that to what the Packers did on special teams under Holmgren and Cromwell. From 1992 through 1997, the Packers were in Gosselin’s top-10 four times in six seasons: Fourth in 1992, fourth in 1993, seventh in 1996 and seventh in 1997. The 1994 units finished 18th; the 1995 units were 21st.
And when Cromwell shifted to coach wide receivers in Holmgren’s last year in Green Bay in 1999, his replacement, Johnny Holland, had the special teams ranked ninth. That’s five top-10 finishes in seven years under Holmgren, compared to only three top-10 finishes in the 22 years that followed. (Bonamego’s units had the only other top-10 finishes, in 2003 and 2004.)
And Drayton has a theory about that, one which involves having a pair of three-time NFL MVP quarterbacks in Favre and Aaron Rodgers.
“We, as special teams coaches and a phase within the Green Bay Packers, we’re a victim of our overall program success. We are so blessed and so lucky to have had over that time frame two gold jacket quarterbacks,” Drayton said, referring to the sportscoats Hall of Fame inductees receive. “People live their whole life and they never even sniff a gold jacket quarterback.
“When you have that, a lot of times, you don’t have to play complementary football. If you don’t have to play complementary football, then special teams typically is on the lower end.”
Drayton’s challenge will be to make sure the special teams units in 2021 make the Packers a more complete team and make life easier for Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP after throwing a franchise-record 48 touchdown passes against just five interceptions last season (121.5 passer rating, one point shy of his single-season NFL record set in 2011).
Considering Drayton was first hired by McCarthy as a special teams assistant in 2018 and spent two years as Mennenga’s right-hand man, it’s not unreasonable to wonder if it’ll be more of the same on special teams, since the three staffs he was on finished an average of 29th in Gosselin’s rankings.
But LaFleur believes Drayton will put his own stamp on those units and improvement will follow.
“I’ve had a chance to witness him for the last two years and I’ll tell you what, he’s a teacher. He’s an excellent communicator,” LaFleur said. “(He) brings great energy to that room, and that’s really what I thought was needed — just his voice leading that room. I’ve got a lot of confidence in his ability. I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us.”
On Tuesday, Drayton, whose circuitous route to the job included working in arena football, the European Football League, Canadian Football League and as a South Carolina high school administrator, spoke of the same things all new special teams coaches talk about: fundamentals, technique, energy, being detail-oriented.
But he also was honest in his assessment of the Packers’ lack of a field-tilting return game and about the inconsistent performances of punter JK Scott and long-snapper Hunter Bradley after veteran kicker Mason Crosby was perfect on field goal attempts last year.
In the end, of course, it’ll be about how much the special teams units improve, and Drayton vowed they will.
“Right now, we’re going through that process of looking at some of the things that we have done that we weren’t so happy with. In that process, we’re finding ways — I don’t want to get into detail — of how we should bring new techniques to the table. Some of the things that we’re going to institute and implement will help us in the gray areas. I believe we’ll get a greater return. Not a belief. We will get a greater return because of that.
“I tell people this all the time: My whole life, I’ve done more with less. I promise you this: We’ll get every God-given talent out of the individuals that step on the field for us.”
