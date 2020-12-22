Knowing Davante Adams will be ‘the focus of a lot of teams’ plan’ on defense, Packers still aim to maximize No. 17’s productivity

“They did not want us to throw the ball to him,” LaFleur said. “Now, we can get more creative in terms of just making sure we’re moving him around and putting him in different positions. But ultimately, that was a game where they were going to not take away the run — they were going to take away the pass. So, they did a good job.”

Adams disputed the notion that the Panthers had provided any sort of blueprint for shutting him down that others teams could follow, praising ex-Packers defensive backs coach Jason Simmons (now on the Panthers’ defensive staff) and pointing out that with so many teams running variations of the Packers’ offense (Tennessee, Atlanta, San Francisco, the Los Angeles Rams) that the challenge for LaFleur, Rodgers and himself is to execute even when the defense makes it difficult.

“Obviously, it’s something that we had experienced before, that type of coverage, but I think just based off of how it was executed, that’s what (was the problem),” Adams explained. “You look at offenses around the league — us, the Titans, the Falcons, the Niners — we all have the same, for a lack of a better word, the same playbook. But the way you execute it, the way you decide to go about having (your No. 1 receiver) run different routes, there’s a lot that can go into it.