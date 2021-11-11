Kitchen closed? Packers look to keep Seahawks' Russell Wilson from cooking in return from finger injury

Had Wilson not come back from the injury in roughly half the time his doctors had projected he’d be out, though, the Packers would be preparing to face backup Geno Smith on Sunday.

Instead, Wilson is set to return to the starting lineup for the first time since injuring the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand during a 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7. He underwent surgery to insert a pin to stabilize the finger the next day and has missed the Seahawks’ last three games — losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, and a 31-7 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 31 before having a bye week last week.

“I feel like it’s a new beginning a new start. I feel like it’s time to get going again,” Wilson said Thursday, crediting his “performance team” and physical therapist for getting him back. “We literally, 20 hours a day, 19 hours a day, we were working on this hand, trying to break records with this thing. It as a pretty severe injury. For me, my whole mindset was to cut the time in half. That’s kind of what my mindset has been since the moment it happened.

“I never lost confidence in where I was going to go, what I was going to do and how I was going to get it done. … Everything was going at an exponential rate because of all the treatment and all the things we were doing, all the innovative thoughts.”