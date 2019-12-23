Kirk Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough Week 2 loss to Packers

In a testament to patience in this snap-judgment league, Cousins and his runners, blockers and receivers have performed well enough after an iffy September that scoring points and protecting the ball have become the least of Minnesota's problems. They've definitely come a long way since that day in Green Bay.

"It's hard going back and watching that tape. We're so much better as a football team, so much better of an offense than we were," tight end Kyle Rudolph said.

Cousins was picked off twice in that game while going 14 for 32 for the second-worst completion percentage of his career, as the Vikings fell behind 21-0 in the second quarter. Two weeks later, they lost 16-6 at Chicago with a season-low 222 total yards as Cousins was sacked a season-most six times.

Coupled with his regression during the second half of 2018 that contributed to Minnesota missing the playoffs in his debut season, the fully guaranteed $84 million contract the Vikings gave Cousins was beginning to look like a liability. As it turned out, Cousins just needed more time to settle in with the new system directed by offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and designed by offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}